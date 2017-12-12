Church in the City Community Holiday Dinner this Saturday

As November fades into December and December fades into January, it can be easy to forget charitable intentions. In general we as a society move from giving thanks to a more-and-more commercialised Christmas season to a new year full of new resolutions tied to self improvement.

If you’re like this reporter and if you crave community and giving back over commercialism, then there’s an event just for you. Tucked between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays is an emerging Cap Hill community tradition: the Community Holiday Dinner at Church in the City Beth Abraham, located at 1580 Gaylord St.

“There’s a lot of people who provide a Thanksgiving dinner and a Christmas dinner, but we’ve always wanted to provide something in between those two events just to show appreciation for the less fortunate in our area as well as the community,” says Senior Pastor Michael Walker, or Pastor Mike as he’s more commonly known.

The dinner, he adds, “is a chance for the community to come together and hear a message of hope and be a blessing to those around us who might not know us, who might not know the heart that’s in our church.”

So what is this “Church in the City”? The building sports Jewish iconography but the organization announces a Christian faith while providing daily meals for the homeless and space for local nonprofits to do their work.

According to their website (churchinthecity.org), “[w]hat began as an outreach to the city in the early ‘80s grew to become a local church, and in 1991 Church In The City was founded as a racially and economically diverse church with a passion to reflect christ to our community and throughout the world.”

The organization moved into its current location in 2009 and, in addition to its outreach programming, offers contemporary Sunday worship services and Messianic Jewish expression of Worship on Saturdays: “thus Church In The City—Beth Abraham.” In essence, they are a “dual expression” congregation.

But, in truth, they are a community hub first. “Not only do we work with the poor, needy and homeless, we work with other agencies and partner with them,” says Pastor Mike. “We’re kind of the place people come; we refer them from here to other agencies that might have longtime transitional housing or addiction counseling ... things like that.”

And, just like any community hub, there are always needs. Pastor Mike says financial support is always appreciated, as are, volunteers. Specifically the church needs refugee mentors, tutors for young kids and meal servers. Donations of clothing and food are also appreciated.

“[Financial] resources are always needed to keep the lights on and pay our mortgage. We have a very small staff of paid people so there’s not as much of an issue when it comes to paying people’s salaries, but paying for the facility is a key issue,” Pastor Mike says.

However, for now, the upcoming community dinner is the focus, and for Pastor Mike and the rest of the Church in the City community, it highlights their core values. “The purpose of the meal is to understand the diversity that takes place in our church,” he says. “We’re very multi-racial, multi-cultural, multi-economic, multi-generational, we’re just not one particular type of group. We’ve always had a heart for that type of diversity and for those that no one really wants to reach out to.”

To recap, Church in the City is located at 1580 Gaylord St., and the community dinner is this Saturday, 1:30-5:00p.m. (doors open at 1:00p.m.), in the church’s David’s Tent room. According to the website, there will be activities for the children, as well as prizes and giveaways. Volunteers are needed; those interested can email at david@citcba.com.