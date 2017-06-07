Civic Center not quite finished; massive parking planned for new UCHealth building

Were you hoping the renovated Civic Center Station would open this July? Relax. It’s going to be a while.

“18 months is the time frame,” said Scott Reed, Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) Assistant General Manager, Communications. A week before press (May 22), Reed said the front doors would be open on Broadway, but only to allow employees in and out.

× Expand A worker cleans a concrete pump truck at downtown Denver's Civic Center Station. The station closed last July for renovations and the project was to take 12 months. RTD says the time frame is now 18 months. Read more on page 8. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

One of RTD’s busiest regional bus transit centers—serving 18 bus routes and 15,000 riders daily—the station closed for renovation last year on July 3. At the time, RTD reported the closure was to be approximately 12 months.

The new Civic Center building design includes nine bus bays, glass-enclosed terminal building, rebuilt bus concourse, bus ramp extension connecting Broadway to Lincoln and an open view from 16th Street Mall to the State Capitol.

RTD claims the building will be easier to maintain and repair in the long-term, and a parcel of land will be preserved for future development.

For more information and to sign up for updates, visit rtd-denver.com/civiccenter.

“Ample parking” at 1st and Cook in Cherry Creek?

UCHealth will be the sole tenant in a new, five-story, 89,000 square footbuilding at 100 Cook St., adding a central Denver location to complement its Aurora facility.

“100 Cook addresses the key factors to success in this urban location: premier quality and construction, ample parking and convenience,” according to Robert Jacobs, founder of Brookhaven Capital Partners, the owner and developer of the project, in a release.

× Expand UCHealth's new 100 Cook St. facility will purportedly provide twice the required parking. Photo courtesy UCHealth.

Suspicious of Brookhaven’s “ample parking” remark? The developer claims it will provide more than double the 125 spaces required by zoning, with 257 off-street spaces in a four-level underground parking garage—one of the largest parking ratios of any office building in Cherry Creek.

“Recognizing that parking spaces are often an issue and concern in the Cherry Creek area, the partners wanted to ensure that there is ample parking for both patients and visitors at the facility,” said Paula Freund, Manager of Public Relations for UCHealth. “Much attention has also been given to traffic flow, specifically designing the parking entrance and exit to minimize traffic flow into the nearby residential neighborhood.”

Freund said it’s too early at this time to consider whether others would be able to use the underground parking at the facility.

Valet parking will increase capacity to 300 spaces due to different parking strategies and use of an adjacent surface lot across Cook Street, she explained.

UCHealth will offer primary and advanced care, including cancer care, women’s care, additional specialties, state-of-the-art imaging and an outpatient surgery center at the new building. The new building will use typical construction materials, including steel and concrete, with glass for the exterior, and it will meet or exceed LEED Silver standards, according to Freund.

Green space will feature ground cover and a tree canopy along the sidewalks, as well as potentially a rooftop deck with greenery,” she said.

Davis Partnership Architects designed the building, and Swinerton Builders are putting it up, with completion expected in late 2018. No date has been set for demolition or groundbreaking.

Goodbye School Boards, hello high rise

Mill Creek Residential is building Modera Cap Hill, an eight-story, 197-unit apartment building on the site of the former Colorado Association of School Boards office on the corner of East 12th Avenue and Grant Street, according to spokesperson Samantha Chalmers. The property was purchased for $6 million.

The market-rate development will include 68 studios, 88 one- and 41-two bedroom apartments and two levels of underground parking for 227 vehicles. The average unit size will be 783 square feet, and most will have private balconies. A fitness center, conference area and outdoor pool deck are planned amenities.

“Green” features will include LED lighting and Energy Star washers and dryers in every unit and electric car charging stations. A dog-wash station and controlled-access bike room with fully equipped workshop are also planned.

Davis Partnership is the architect, and Shaw Construction is the builder. Pre-leasing is anticipated in October 2018.