Golden Triangle Partnership seeks additional funds for city services

The Golden Triangle, which is bounded by Speer, Colfax and Lincoln, is one of the most high-profile neighborhoods in Denver. It is home to a growing number of residents and some of the city’s most visible cultural attractions, including the Denver Art Museum. However, with the area’s increased utilization comes the need for improved infrastructure, including expanded trash pickup and other services. The nonprofit Golden Triangle Partnership (GTP) is working closely with City Council to try and secure more funding.

The GTP was established in January and Leslie Horna is the Executive Director. The organization was formed from the merger of Golden Triangle Association (GTA), a volunteer residential neighborhood association, and Golden Triangle Museum District Association to create one group representing all residential, business, civic, cultural and community stakeholders.

The vision of GTP is to advance the Triangle as an international arts and cultural destination, but the organization currently lacks the funding and resources to support the increased demands on the neighborhood. It relies heavily on residents and businesses, both of whom volunteer their time to pick-up trash, clean-up graffiti and manage pet waste stations.

“I think the growth in Denver has happened so fast in recent years that the focus has been more on the developing communities,” Horna said. “The more well established neighborhoods, like the Golden Triangle, were overlooked. How can we not have public trash cans and maintenance support to clean the streets? People don’t think about how trash cans get there, who pays for them or how they get emptied.”

In order to address the many needs of the area, she and her organization have been working with District 10 City Councilman Wayne New. Horna says he has been very supportive and the GTP has presented him with a list of projects for consideration for the 2018 City budget. They include maintenance support, additional stop signs, enhanced crosswalks and the establishment of wayfinding boundaries.

The final budget proposal will be submitted to the mayor over the summer. There will be more City Council discussion in the fall and it must be approved by November.

Councilman New recognizes the importance of the Golden Triangle as Denver’s premier arts and cultural district. He has also seen many of the alley cleanliness and other maintenance issues the area is grappling with, across District 10. New feels it largely stems from not having enough housing for the homeless or even public restrooms for them to use.

One of the line items in the request the GTP proposed to Councilman New, and the city budget staff, is to expand funding for the Denver Day Works Program to assist with alley clean-up. The program is designed to provide jobs for people who are experiencing homelessness, while connecting them to supportive services, such as food and shelter. Over 109 people were given work opportunities in the first six months of the program.

While securing funding from the city’s 2018 budget will certainly help ease some of the near-term problems, a longer term solution is needed. Councilman New is also working on creating a General Improvement District (GID) for the area, which would provide money for many of the maintenance expenses.

A GID, which is similar to a BID (Business Improvement District), is a local taxing entity created to pay for maintenance, services and public improvements within a specified area. It will take approximately a year-and-a-half to get a GID in place for the Golden Triangle, according to New. Voters also have to approve it. He anticipates it will not be on the ballot until November 2018. It is an elaborate process to evaluate and describe the needs. Voter outreach is required to communicate the advantages of a GID and garner public support. A percentage of residents have to approve the idea before it even makes it on the ballot.

New says it’s not feasible to wait for approval of a GID, which is why he will be requesting money from the 2018 city budget for the Golden Triangle. “We sure hope the Golden Triangle gets some funding,” he said. “They have some very legitimate needs, but we have to raise money one way or another.”

Architect Dennis Humphries has lived and worked in the Golden Triangle since the 1990s. From 2002-2005, he was President of the GTA and continues to be actively involved. His history with the area and architectural career gives him a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities it is facing.

“I believe we have more world-class architecture in our neighborhood than in any other neighborhood in the Western U.S.,” Humphries said. “For such a small area, we have many significant buildings by outstanding architects. We have a quality of design that is beyond many other places and it’s an opportunity to inspire others.”

Humphries would like to see more city funding and notes the Golden Triangle’s history of proactively working with City officials. High on his list of priorities is any opportunity to make the area a better pedestrian neighborhood, such as enhancing the crosswalks, and finding ways to calm or slow traffic.

“Anytime you have growth, it’s a new chapter with new issues,” he said.