Golden Triangle Partnership appoints Leslie Horna first Executive Director

In January, the newly formed Golden Triangle Partnership (GTP) introduced its first Executive Director, Leslie Horna. “When I heard that the golden would be forming a new 501(c)(3) organization with a vision of becoming an internationally recognized arts & cultural destination, I wanted to be a part of realizing that vision,” Horna says, when asked about her new post.

Horna’s assignment comes on the heels of a critical merger between Golden Triangle’s two Registered Neighborhood Organizations (RNO): Golden Triangle Museum District (GTMD) and Golden Triangle Association (GTA). The two RNOs lacked the organizational and financial structure to fully implement the Golden Triangle Neighborhood Plan, which was adopted by City and County of Denver officials in 2014.

The plan addresses core issues of the Golden Triangle, and is “a tool to enhance the economic vibrancy, character and overall health and quality of [the Golden Triangle].” The Golden Triangle Partnership was formed through the merger, focusing on advocacy, cultural programming and events, neighborhood beautification/maintenance, mobility/transit, economic development, marketing and small business and residential support.

“The GTA is pleased the GTP found someone we believe will be a strong leader in shaping the development and strategic direction of the new organization”, says David Price, President of the GTA.

Horna will be at the helm of the 2014 plan, working in conjunction with the board. “Several of us from the GTA Board now sit on the GTP Board to ensure the continuity of the GTA’s activities and help the GTP during these early stages of its evolution,” says Price.

Horna labels the GTP as a startup. Her initial priorities are to establish a cohesive brand and increase its community presence, expand and improve infrastructure in, out and through the district, and advocate for community engagement on issues of concern to residents, business owners and other stakeholders. Her vision is to make the Golden Triangle an international destination for art and culture, as the District is currently home to some of Denver’s finest cultural centers.

The Golden Triangle Creative District (GTCD), a designation and certification the area established in June of last year from the Colorado Creative Industries Division of the Office of Economic Development and the Boettcher Foundation, is bordered by Lincoln Street, Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue and is home to iconic civic and cultural institutions, including the State Capitol building, the City & County of Denver building, the Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Denver Mint Museum, History Colorado Center, McNichols Civic Center Building, the central branch of the Denver Public Library and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab.

“I have so much love and appreciation for our city and our great state that I want to preserve, advance and share all the things that make it so wonderful,” says Horna. “In addition to celebrating the good, comes a focus on identifying the needs and challenges impacting our community to drive for innovative solutions that will in turn make our community even better.”

The GTP has a centrally located, street-level office at 10th and Cherokee Streets. Horna feels this location is crucial to her day-to-day engagement with the 45-block community. “The community belongs to everyone so it’s important to engage [daily with] the people who live, work, play and stay here.”