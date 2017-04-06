LIFE Neighborhood Notes, April 2017: Congress Park, Uptown on the Hill, Doors Open Denver

From this edition forward we will give editorial space to area Registered Neighborhood Organizations with timely news to share. LIFE staff believe in community and community building and hope readers find this information relevant. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@lifeoncaphill.com.

Think globally, act locally with Congress Park Earth Day Festival

The Congress Park Neighbors Green Team presents the second annual Congress Park Earth Day Festival Saturday, April 22, 1:00-5:00p.m. The event will be held outdoors on 11th Avenue from Fillmore to Milwaukee, on the block by Capitol Heights Faith Communities, one of the Festival’s sponsors. The festival is open to the public and provides hands-on earth-friendly activities for all ages. With games, prizes, art, music and food, there’s something for everyone.

× Expand Congress Park Earth Day 2016 Emily Hunter, Congress Park Neighbors Green Team member, helps a young neighbor learn how to start seeds in April 2016. Photo courtesy Congress Park Neighbors.

The heart of the festival is over 20 exhibits where visitors can learn about pollinators, recycling, solar energy, vegan eating and more. Through games and activities, visitors of all ages can learn firsthand how to start a seed, help the bees and build a composter. By making a commitment to take a sustainable action, festival goers can earn tickets and play for prizes, such as a Chinook Book coupon book or seeds packets from BBB Seed.

Each booth puts in action this year’s theme of “Think Globally, Act Locally!” And, in the intersection of global and local, the African Community Center offers visitors a chance to write a welcome and appreciation card to refugees.

The music stage will feature local musicians Flat Out Jazz and the Swallow Hill Choir, with a sound system powered by festival goers and volunteers pedaling energy bikes. The Green Team is hosting a special youth art area offering face painting and nature art projects.

The food at the festival will include fruit from Trader Joe’s, cookies from the SAME Café and smoothies made with the bicycle-powered blender from Denver Food Rescue. The Green Team is accepting cash donations for the food at the festival to help support Denver Food Rescue in their mission of providing nutritious food to those who need it most.

In the event of inclement weather, the festival will go on indoors. For more details, visit congressparkneighbors.org/earth-day

Uptown on the Hill 17th Ave. Walking Tour

Have you ever wondered what your neighborhood looked like at the turn of the 20th century, or how Denverites moved around our fair city before parking requirements were introduced into the City’s code? Perhaps you were playing ping-pong at Ace or found yourself seated in Waffle Brothers’ front yard, and wondered how these two restaurants came to occupy a mid-20th century car dealership and a single-family Victorian residence. These are some of the questions Uptown residents sought to answer when community activists developed the 17th Avenue Spring Walking Tour Series. Arlin Raedeke, tour host, was recognized as a Neighborhood Star at INC’s 2016 Annual Awards Dinner for the series’ inaugural year.

Uptown on the Hill, a registered neighborhood organization (RNO), launched the walking tour series last summer. The intention was to educate neighbors about the architectural and cultural history of 17th Avenue in order to familiarize attendees with the challenges posed to pedestrians and cyclists by 17th Avenue’s auto-oriented design through direct experience. It also facilitates a comparison between Uptown’s urban fabric before and after the introduction of parking requirements. The RNO hopes that the historic walking tours will catalyze discussion about Denver’s growth, density, and the contentious debate about parking requirements. Using Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps as a guidebook helps participants visualize how buildings featured on the tour fit into the neighborhood’s urban fabric and makes the detrimental impact of parking requirements on the neighborhood glaringly apparent. Treasures like the Grafton and the Perrenoud buildings could not have been built with today’s parking requirements.

On Saturday, April 15, Arlin Raedeke will kick off his second annual 17th Avenue Summer Walking Tour series at ACE, 501 E. 17th Ave., at 11:00a.m. Please join us for an engaging tour of Uptown’s main street and a lively discussion about Denver’s past, present, and future. Guidebooks can be downloaded from Uptown on the Hill’s website at uptowndenver.org/land-use-zoning/17th-avenue. Feel free to download and take them along with you on your next trip to 17th Avenue.

Walking Tour dates and locations

April 15: Meet at 11:00a.m. at ACE (Tour: Pearl to Broadway).

April 22: Meet at 11:00a.m. at Dazbog, 1100 E. 17th Ave. (Tour: Downing to Pearl).

May 13: Meet at 11:00a.m. at Denver Bicycle Café, 1308 E. 17th Ave. (Gilpin to Downing).

May 20: Meet at 11:00a.m. at St. Mark’s, 2019 E. 17th Ave. (Tour: York to Gilpin)

Doors Open Denver

The 13th annual Doors Open Denver, the premier event showcasing the richness and history of Denver’s built environment and promoting quality design, will take place on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Presented by the Denver Architectural Foundation, the event highlights nearly 70 of Denver’s unique spaces and offers more than 50 unique Insider Tours.

The complete list of sites and Insider Tours is now available on the Doors Open Denver website at doorsopendenver.com. Information on arts and culture activities will be added soon, and the website will be updated continuously through event weekend.

Insider Tour tickets may be purchased for $10 online starting April 3 for Denver Architectural Foundation members and April 17 for the public. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Denver Architectural Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

Capitol Hill highlights:

The Zang Mansion

Location Number: 69 | Address: 709 Clarkson St. | Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m. | Architect: Fredrick Carl Eberley | Architectural Style: Classical Revival | Year Built: 1904 | Designation: Denver Landmark & National Register of Historic Places.

Structure: The Adolph Zang Mansion is a two-and-a-half-story, gray brick house, equipped with a hipped roof and is an unusually pure example of the Classical Revival style of architecture, a style which became popular after the City Beautiful Movement’s 1893 Columbian World Exposition in Chicago.

Highlights: An interior with many walls covered in French silk; hand-painted murals on the ceilings; each room features woodwork from a different species of wood.

Recent Owners: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormon Church) bought the house from the family in 1952 for $30,000. It became the western headquarters for their work. The Greiner family owns and manages the building today, and they rent out the upper floor rooms as offices and main floor spaces for events.

Architect: Frederick Carl Eberley, born in Arolsen, Waldek, Prussia on June 9, 1844. Immigrated to the United States on September 22, 1866; moved to Denver in 1879. Other important commissions include: the Barth Hotel, the Arapahoe County Courthouse (demolished in 1933), Tivoli-Union Brewery, Airedale Building (Kopper’s Hotel and Saloon), the Colorado State Armory, the Blatz Brewery and the Gertrude Apartments (originally the Fritz Theis home) at 2545 Champa St. Died February, 1915; buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Wheat Ridge.

Capitol Hill Mansion Bed & Breakfast

Location Number: 10 | Address: 1207 Pennsylvania St. | Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m. | Architect: Reiche, Carter and Smith | Architectural Style: Richardsonian Romanesque, Queen Anne | Year Built: 1891 | Designation: National Register of Historic Places, Denver Landmark

Structure: This elegant residence was built out of red-orange Manitou sandstone, which was laid in square-cut blocks on regular courses, alternately wide and narrow. The rough-hewn style of stonework, popular in the 1890s, was made possible by the availability of native stone. The house exemplifies the exuberance of the Victorian era with its Corinthian columns, bay windows, gothic ornaments, a circular porch and turrets.

Restoration and Reuse: In 1993, the house was purchased with the intention of converting the space into the Capitol Hill Mansion, which mainly involved restoring the original floor plan. Seven bathrooms were either added or upgraded, and a complete kitchen was installed, as only one existed in the house. Other changes, such as removing relatively new walls, opening up the rear staircase and closing and/or moving doorways, brought the home back to its earlier architectural integrity.