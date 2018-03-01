LIFE Neighborhood Notes, March 2018: Colorado Senior Day at the Capitol, Sunshine Week

In each edition LIFE dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Colorado Senior Lobby to host Senior Day at the Capitol

Senior Day at the Capitol is on Wednesday, March 21. First, you don’t have to be a senior to attend, you just need to have an interest in issues impacting seniors. This is a very special event organized by Colorado Senior Lobby. If you have not attended before, please plan to do so this year. Your voice and your membership in Colorado Senior Lobby can help preserve senior funding in Colorado and help set the direction of senior services in the future.

At the event you will hear from legislators, elected officials, and Senior Day at the Capitol sponsors that serve seniors. The morning session starts out at the Capitol (200 E. Colfax Ave). Seniors are hosted in the historic Old Supreme Court Chamber in the North 2nd floor mezzanine. We provide a continental breakfast starting at 8:00a.m. and the morning program starts at 9:00a.m. From 8:00a.m. to 9:00a.m. you can visit exhibitor tables set up in the north rotunda plus tour the Capitol.

The morning session features state legislators who join us in the Old Supreme Court Chamber to talk about senior issues and legislation. The Governor, Speaker of the House, Senate President and all legislators are invited (schedules pending). This is a free event with no reserved seating; however, priority is given to seniors and the disabled.

The afternoon session is being held at the Scottish Rites Masonic Center (1370 Grant St.). This historic building is just southeast of the Capitol. We are offering box lunches that can be paid for online at a cost of $10 each or you can send in an order form with a check. You are also welcome to bring your own lunch. The afternoon program will feature a discussion of senior legislative issues led by Colorado Senior Lobby featuring organizations that serve seniors and legislators.

The Lobby will be streaming the morning session. They are also finalizing locations across Colorado that will host a Senior Day at the Capitol streaming event. However, the Lobby encourages you to attend Senior Day at the Capitol in person and to become involved with Colorado Senior Lobby. Attending Senior Day at the Capitol is a good first step towards becoming educated on issues impacting older adults in Colorado today and in the future. All ages are welcome! Please visit their website at ColoradoSeniorLobby.org.

Sunshine Week: it's your right to know

Join the American Society of News Editors (ASNE) and the Reporters Committee in the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information, Sunshine Week, and what it means for you and your community. Find all the free resources you need to get started at sunshineweek.org.

Launched in 2005, Sunshine Week has grown into an enduring annual initiative to promote open government and push back against excessive official secrecy. This year Sunshine Week is March 13-19.

On March 16, 9:00a.m.-2:30p.m., the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition will host sunshine laws workshops on the Colorado Open Records Act, Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act, Colorado Open Meetings Law and court access. The workshops will be followed by a luncheon featuring Eli Stokols, MSNBC political analyst, as well as the winners of CFOIC’s Sue O’Brien Award for Public Service and the Ruth Anna Citizen Champion Award. Learn more via the link above.

You can help make Sunshine Week burn even brighter in 2017. There are endless ways to participate, regardless of whether you’re part of a group or simply an individual who cares about freedom of information.

If you're in a civic group, organize local forums, sponsor essay contests or press elected officials to pass proclamations on the importance of open access.

If you are an educator, use Sunshine Week to teach your students about how government transparency improves our lives and makes our communities stronger.

If you are an elected official, pass a resolution supporting openness, introduce legislation improving public access or encourage training of government employees to ensure compliance with existing laws mandating open records and meetings.

If you are a private citizen, write a letter to the editor or spread the word to friends through social media.

No matter how you choose to participate or where you come from, you’ll find an array of examples in our Idea Bank, which includes links to some Sunshine Week “Bright Ideas.”

Sunshine Week was created by the American Society of News Editors and is now coordinated in partnership with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, but freedom of information isn’t just a press issue. It is a cornerstone of democracy, enlightening and empowering people to play an active role in their government at all levels. It helps keep public officials honest, makes government more efficient and provides a check against abuse of power.

There are many ways in which you can make a difference in the continuing battle against unnecessary government secrecy.