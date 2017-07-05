LIFE Neighborhood Notes, July 2017: Cheesman Park Art Fest, State of the City Address, Neighborhood Q&A

In each edition LIFE dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Fifth Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest July 29-30

130 juried artists and craftsmen will hail from 30 different states to showcase their work at the Cheesman Park Art Fest; a free, two-day festival in one of Denver’s prized historic parks.

Hoping for a closer look at the work of a local participant? Be sure to check out Denver artist Ashley Joon. Joon moved to Denver from Florida four years ago and also rekindled her love of creating after getting a business degree and later becoming an art teacher. Her path to being an artist was unconventional, but with some soul searching, courage and time in the studio, Joon found her creative voice and left a life of security in 2014. She has shown her work all over Denver, including West Elm in Cherry Creek, the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Stem Cider and Red Wolf Gallery. “Cheesman holds a special place in my heart and I wanted to participate a few years ago and I feel like I’m ready now. It’s an opportunity to be around my community and connect more with locals here,” Joon said.

Joon’s floral collection embodies authenticity as they seem to bloom organically, layer after layer. Her antler pieces represent transformation and are a symbol of strength and renewal. Ashley Joon’s work reminds her to be true, welcome fear, and inspire growth and she paints with a balance of instinctual movement and subtle observations. She dances as she paints, using her fingers and brushes alike to express herself. With her intuitive technique she lets her paintings evolve using acrylic paint. Her work infuses spontaneity, rhythm and balance with her love of nature.

The show takes place on the southwest roads of Cheesman, where patrons can shop the works of potters, painters, jewelers, sculptors, glass artists and more—in a wide range of prices! The event is free of any commercial booths or sales, it's simply all about authentic, handcrafted artwork.

This colorful outdoor festival was ranked #4 in the nation for sales of Classic & Contemporary Craft by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2016, and Top of the Town by 5280 in 2015. Charming & walkable, with work that is top-notch, yet attainable, the Cheesman Park Art Fest has you culturally covered from live music beneath the trees to Denver's best food trucks!

To view the artist gallery, entertainment lineup and to see which food trucks will be in the park for the festival, please visit dasheventsdenver.com. Neighborhood information on street closures and more is also available on the site.

What: Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest

When: Date/time: Saturday, July 29 (9:00a.m.-6:00p.m.), Sunday, July 30 (9:00a.m.- 5:00p.m.)

Where: 8th Avenue & Williams

How much: Free

Annual State of the City Address July 10 at Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center

Mayor Michael B. Hancock will deliver the annual State of the City Address at the Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center on Monday, July 10 from 11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. The address is open to the public and will identify the Administration’s priorities and goals to keep Denver a great place to live and the home we all love.

× Expand Mayor Hancock speaks at the 2016 State of the City Address. This year, the speech is at Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center. Photo courtesy the City and County of Denver.

Following the speech, Mayor Hancock invites the community to join him for a free neighborhood cookout outside of the recreation center at Skyland Park from 12:00p.m.-2:00p.m. Denver neighbors from across the city are welcome and encouraged to attend. City leadership is excited to serve up lunch to the community they serve with BBQs manned by our very own Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as Parks and Recreation and Human Services. Music will be provided by 107.1’s DJ K-Tone and attendees will have the opportunity to play games, participate in a Bike Village and even play pickup basketball with a special guest.

Neighborhood Q&A: Can They Do That?!

By Diana Helper

Most of the questions we hear start this way—“They” is a neighbor, or the city. “That” is anything that just doesn’t seem right! “Can they build a 10 foot fence?!” Not likely, because six feet is the usual max. “But we bought our house intending to fence it in!” “Can they put up a six story building?!” Probably so. “But we never knew this could happen!” Can they turn a house into a church?!” Yes. “Into a daycare center?” Unlikely. “Can neighbors have huge parties with live music?!” These are subject to noise, safety and crowd regulations. “Can residents park their company vehicles on the street—it looks like we all have plumbing/bug/cable problems!” Yep, it’s a public street, etc.

The basic problem is a general lack of awareness—huh?— that there is a zoning code (ZC) in this fair city, and although one can apply for a variance—or protest an application for a variance—the Big Lesson here is to check out the ZC. It’s amazing that folks will spend a cool million on a house without looking into its zoning and that around it, or plan an addition which is too large.

Councilman Kashmann recently suggested that all realtors be required to hand such a zoning map to potential buyers. At least folks should visit denvergov.org/zoning/maps—or ask the Zoning Office (via 311) to send you one, or ask your Councilperson to help you! Zoning also has info on fences, additions, uses, and Oh So Much More, for your amazement and edification! What a Fun Summer Project, a ZC Spree! And while you’re at it, delve into DenveRight—the city’s current effort to fix DenveWRong. Can they do that?!

Have other questions? Let us know! Diana Helper, chapinhelper@gmail.com