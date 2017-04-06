Man’s best friends drop loads of problems on Cap Hill area

Central Denver has a sticky problem: dog waste. A casual walk through Greater Capitol Hill provides ample evidence. On sidewalks, tree lawns (the strip between curbs and sidewalks), parks and even in private yards, brown piles of dog poop can be easily found. They are the leavings of careless or negligent dog owners.

Neighborhoods on Greater Capitol Hill, from Uptown to Cheesman and Congress Parks to Alamo Placita and Cherry Creek, are fairly densely populated and the recent apartment building boom is resulting in more people, especially younger people and singles. Growth in pet ownership among these groups is soaring. And that means there’s a lot more dog feces. The EPA estimates the typical dog poops three-quarters of a pound of waste daily.

Ask people in these neighborhoods how they feel about dog poop and you’ll get an earful. A recent “Dog Poop” thread in the Nextdoor neighborhood social media site brought in 86 replies in just a few days, with many an angry comment about people who don’t pick up after their pets. Interestingly, most seemed to come from dog owners.

“I love my dog, and all dogs in the world. Too bad I can't say the same about some owners. I have noticed in the last year there is a huge increase in dog poop left in sidewalks, and yards.” - Alamo Placita

“The other day I was walking to my car and started to gag because of the size of dog poop I saw and smelled at 7:00a.m. It looked like a dinosaur came by.” - Congress Park

“I am always amazed by how some dog owners think it’s perfectly OK for their dog to climb over low fencing to go in an area clearly meant to be off limits. Or, let their dog trample gardens and other beautiful landscaping.” - Capitol Hill NE

The proliferation of waste disgusts many people into picking up dog poop that hasn’t been produced by their own pooches. And, while they do, it still makes them angry, like this woman from Country Club. “I also am the poop fairy … if I see stray poop I pick it up … I’m sick of b------g and decided to become part of the solution.”

Dog waste is problematic for multiple reasons. It is unsightly, it stinks and it kills vegetation. It is also a serious health hazard. The EPA says it is as toxic to the environment as chemical and oil spills. A gram of dog waste can contain up to 23 million fecal bacteria and other contaminants that can cause infections in humans and other pets.

It’s illegal in Denver to leave dog waste on either public or private property, although according to Denver city regulations, your dog can poop on someone else’s property if you remove it. In the parks, if your dog’s feces aren’t picked up, a park ranger can write you a $150 ticket and successive violations can escalate up to $999.

“I think there’s a direct correlation between off-leash and not picking up,” said Park Ranger Program Administrator Bob Toll. “When dogs are running in areas of the park at certain times of the day, we start to see more excrement.” The need for more fenced-in dog parks in Denver is becoming more of an issue. There are currently none on Greater Capitol Hill, since the one at Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street closed when construction began on a new recreation center. There will be a much smaller, quarter-acre fenced dog park there when the rec center opens.

Congress Park resident Bryan Wilson has three online petitions gathering support for larger sites he’s identified in Cheesman, Congress and City Parks. Denver Parks and Recreation officials have told him that Congress won’t work because of nearby residences and heavily used playing fields, while Cheesman’s historic status makes it unsuitable. Wilson’s not completely convinced, but he’s also identified an area in the southwest corner of City Park. He admits there are dog poop problems in dog parks, too, but thinks that they could be more easily confined and policed.

“City Park or Cheesman—I don’t care. We just need one to two acres. Not asking all that much,” he said. He recently attended a meeting that District Seven City Councilman Jolon Clark had to talk to his constituents about their desire for a dog park. And, Wilson was going to make his position known at Parks and Recreation Department open houses to gather citizen input on its GamePlan, plotting Denver’s parks and open space future.