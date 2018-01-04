LIFE's Neighborhood Notes, January 2018: St. Barnabas’ “Arts on Vine,” Clean River Design Challenge

In each edition LIFE dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

St. Barnabas’ “Arts on Vine” presents: “MummersTanz, Fabric Works” by Ken Phillips

MummersTanz (“Mummers’ Dance”) is a collection of animated and wildly colored fabric collages by Ken Phillips of Denver. They explore some aspects of the wide world of mummery as historical marker, personal symbol and abiding archetype. The fabric works are unusual for their size (some as big as 10 feet), their abstracted forms and their vibrant use of fabrics, machine embroidery and hand beading. The exhibition, part of St. Barnabas Episcopal church’s “Arts on Vine” program, fills the space with a carnival atmosphere coinciding with the Carnival season before Lent.

Mummers are masked and costumed performers who have their roots in ancient times—as far back as ancient Egypt—all throughout Europe, in particular Celtic, British and Germanic cultures. In more recent history, they have a continuing iteration in Christmas pantomimes in England, the Mummers’ Parade in Philadelphia and virtually anywhere in the world where the late winter season of Carnival is observed with costume and revelry. More colloquially, Mummery is seen in the practice of Halloween trick-or-treating and even in the custom of itinerant singing from door to door at Yuletide.

In these Mummer panels, Phillips has expressed the fantastic, the imaginative, the musical and the mischievous. Phillips creates images that express the impulse of human beings to celebrate wildly, particularly in seasons and times of darkness and transition. His figures can be lyrical, oafish, otherworldly, playful, ominous, disquieting and mysterious. They are all engaging.

Ken Phillips was born in Michigan, where the imprint of the four seasons was firmly planted on his psyche, along with a sense of the stories, myths and practices of the feasts and festivals of those seasons. He received his B.A. from Siena Heights College in Michigan, studying Printmaking, Creative Writing and Education. Following teaching art in Toledo, Ohio, he received an MFA in 1984 from Bowling Green State University, studying printmaking and ceramics and working as artist in residence for liturgy at St. Thomas More parish. His career includes liturgical art for worship and that is where his love for fabric work was fostered. Phillips is currently employed at Regis University in the Offices of Ministry and Mission, where he serves as Assistant to the Vice President for Mission and Art.

“Mummerstanz” runs from Feb. 2 through Feb. 11 at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 13th Avenue and Vine Street. A reception will be held with the artist 6:00p.m.-9:00p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. The exhibition will be open Saturdays from 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m. and following Sunday Services from 11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. It is also available for viewing at a special concert on Saturday, Feb. 10. Limited additional viewings can be arranged through the artist at kphillip@regis.edu.

Clean River Design Challenge round one winners announced

The Water Connection, the water resources arm of The Greenway Foundation, was thrilled to have eight teams from three different institutions participate in round one of the Clean River Design Challenge (CRDC). All student teams presented their designs for in-stream trash removal devices to a panel of judges and three winners were selected. The results are as follows:

First Place: Team Dream Stream from Colorado School of Mines

Second Place: MSU Trash Getters from Metro State University

Third Place: Go with the Float from Colorado from School of Mines

All eight teams are invited to participate in the next phase of the competition: building a scaled model of their designs!

The Greenway Foundation wishes to thank the following sponsors: Denver Water, Denver Department Environmental Health, ECI Construction, DHM Design and Wright Water Engineers!

Also, they wish to offer a big thank you to STEAM on the Platte for donating their space for the competition!

Photos from the competition are live at The Greenway Foundation's Facebook page.

If you’re looking to get involved in the CRDC, contact Devon Buckels at devon@thewaterconnection.org.