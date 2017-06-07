LIFE Neighborhood Notes, June 2017: Q&A, ASL Art Market, Cherry Creek Arts Festival, SCPNA

In each edition LIFE dedicates editorial space to area Registered Neighborhood Organizations with timely news to share. LIFE believes in community and community building and hopes readers find this information relevant and important. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Welcome to Neighborhood Q&A!

Designed for Quidnuncs and Adventurers, puzzled by things connected with neighborhoods, that is. We probably won’t answer the meaning of life, or how the radio actually works, or why your cat is barking though.

A question we recently heard: What’s with these new trash containers you see in some parks, the fancy trash bins with a solar panel on top? Is that a night-light? Does it make enough heat to burn up the trash?

Answer: Neither. These are called by the catchy name Big-Belly. The solar panel produces enough energy to send to the Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) office a read-out showing how full the container is, which alerts DPR to come empty it when it is getting full. This saves DPR time and effort driving around actually looking at/into containers (eww...). We hear there is an improved model being considered by DPR. How can Big-Belly be improved-upon? Bigger belly? Night-light? More answers when we have them.

A sign-reader asks: Why are there “Coyote Warning!” signs in some parts of town? Are there really any coyotes around?

Answer: Yes. There really are. Hang onto small doggies, kitties, bunnies, etc. because they are snatchable prey for carousing coyotes. Don’t leave your garbage out to become a free buffet either. Denver is taking up more and more coyote-land, so they forage by your garage, lurk in your lilacs, maybe feel like they have it coming to them. It’s springtime and off-spring time for coyotes, so they’re especially protective. If you see a coyote, do not approach! Do yell, throw rocks, sticks, bang pans, blow a whistle, look BIG, but don’t run, back away slowwwwly. Visit cpw.state.co.us for more info—and read those signs.

A good question: Good grief, is there any person in the city you can actually call up and find out what office to call for whatever it is you want to find out about! We know there’s 311, but sometimes…

Answer: Yes. Chris Martinez, Senior Adviser at the Agency for Human Rights & Community Partnerships! He is the go-to guy for all sorts of city information, but a lot of people have never heard about this! He told us there is also a 211 hotline for city research work! You can reach him at chris.martinez@denvergov.org, or 720-913-8497 or 720-251-6525 (cell).

Any questions? Contact Diana Helper: chapinhelper@gmail.com.

Art Students League hosts Summer Art Market

On Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 the Art Students League of Denver (ASLD) will host the 25th annual Summer Art Market featuring 260 visual artist booths, artist demonstrations, kidART programming, live music and food and beverage vendors.

The arts festival, held between East First and East Fourth Avenues and between Logan and Sherman Streets, features a range of media, including ceramics, fiber arts, mixed media/book art, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Admission to the event is free.

“We are thrilled to feature top-quality artwork by our faculty and members set among the leafy streets of central Denver for the 25th year,” said Rachel Basye, ASLD executive director. “The event provides an opportunity for us to highlight the work of our professional artists and students while engaging the community in a free arts and culture experience.”

The ASLD professional faculty will offer artist demonstrations on both days in a range of media, including book arts and mixed media, oil painting and hand-building ceramics. There will be kidART programming, sponsored by Delta Dental of Colorado, taking place 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m. Saturday and Sunday and giving children an opportunity to engage with free art projects such as Tooth Fairy Magic, Smiling Cheshire Cat and Wild Smile.

Mudra Dance, MoJo Mama Blues, Kicked to the Curb and several others will offer lively musical performances throughout both days, all in a community garden where people can relax under shaded umbrellas and enjoy food from vendors like Little Pub Company and drinks from Crafthouse.

For more information about Summer Art Market, visit asld.org.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival features increased local participation

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is coming to Cherry Creek North July 1-3. Thousands of visitors will interact with 255 visual artists, performing artists, sponsors and other cultural organizations.

More than 2,100 artists apply annually, making the festival one of the most competitive juried shows in the nation. This year will showcase 255 national and international artists, 82 of which are first-time exhibitors. There will be 30 artists from Colorado, including Tony Ortega and Jessica Magee, among others. These artists use a variety of media such as printmaking, painting, jewelry making and more.

× Expand A Cherry Creek Arts Festival attendee checks out work by artist Chris Vance. Photo by Walter Penny.

Tony Ortega, a working artist and teacher of 33 years, enjoys creating vibrant drawings, paintings and prints.

In describing his work, Ortega said, “In my creative process I use distortion and exaggeration for emotional effect. I apply vivid and dynamic color, overlapping transparent color with opaque color. I combine flat space with cubical space. My work interweaves, juxtaposes and superimposes unlikely images from American and Mexican popular cultures that include icons, symbols, history and the contemporary world to foster opportunities for the bending of meaning.”

Ortega’s work has appeared in several children’s books and has been on display at the Denver Art Museum, Los Angeles County Museum and the Colorado Springs Fine Art Center.

Jessica Magee, who was part of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival emerging artist program in 2014, is back as a first-time juried exhibitor in 2017. She draws from her passion for interior design to create brightly colored organic abstracts using unique combinations of color. Magee’s work has been on display at Room & Board in Cherry Creek North. Currently, she is partnering with West Elm as a local artist in the Denver and Boulder locations.

Over the last few years, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival has seen a continual increase in Colorado artists joining the show; this includes the number of artists who are a part of the Emerging Artist Program. This year, the program will feature four Colorado artists. The program is designed for artists who are beginning their careers and are new to exhibiting and selling their artwork.

For more information about Colorado artists, the Emerging Artist Program and the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, visit cherrycreekartsfestival.org.

SCPNA president departs; new president elected; a vote on liquor and cabaret licenses

Hello Neighbors,

This is my last missive as your neighborhood association president. Last week, 136 neighbors voted in a special election for a new president for the South City Park Neighborhood Association. We had two great candidates, Sabrina Zunker and Trent Thompson, willing to take over the neighborhood leadership. As one of the candidates said at our May 17 meeting, whoever you vote for, the neighborhood will be in good hands. And the winner is (drum roll) ... Trent Thompson. Congratulations, Trent! Trent will take over the position of President of South City Park Neighborhood Association for the remainder of 2017. Thank you to both Sabrina and Trent for stepping up and volunteering in our neighborhood!

Remember—if you want to get involved, there will be another election in November to elect officers for 2018. We also have plenty of opportunities to serve on committees, or as a block captain. Email southcitypark@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering with the neighborhood association.

We also voted last week on a Tavern Liquor License and Standard Cabaret License application for a new commercial neighbor, Middleman, moving into 3401 East Colfax (corner of Colfax & Cook). Jareb Parker and Charlie Thomas, the business owners, attended our membership meeting on May 17 to discuss their business plans with the neighbors.

The neighbors voted in support of both the liquor and cabaret licenses. The vote on the tavern liquor license application was 115 in support, 20 in opposition and one abstention. Of those who voted in support of the liquor license, 115 voted in support of the cabaret license application, 13 opposed the cabaret license application and one person abstained.

Welcome to the neighborhood, Jareb and Charlie!

Thank you to the many neighbors who have pitched in and provided support to me and to our neighborhood association! You are the backbone of our community, and I appreciate your involvement.

Terry Neyland