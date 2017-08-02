LIFE Neighborhood Notes, August 2017: Art-i-fax, Denver Days, RiNo Crush

In each edition LIFE dedicates editorial space to area Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with timely news to share. LIFE believes in community building and hopes readers find this information relevant and important. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Art-i-fax: Reflections

Join Colfax Ave BID on Saturday, Aug. 12 for their annual street party, Art-i-fax! The event will run from 10:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. at the intersection of Colfax and Park Avenues. Meet your neighbors and enjoy live music, local food and drinks, a variety of street and performing arts and community engagement to celebrate Colfax.

This year’s theme is Reflections. The idea (other than having an awesome party), is to pay homage to the people and events that helped shape Colfax, while also reflecting upon the kind of Colfax community we want to foster in the future.

Art-i-fax will feature live music from popular local bands FaceMan, Foxes and Electric Thinking Machine. Stop by and watch local artist Mythica create a live chalk art masterpiece. Art-i-fax will have something for everyone, from fitness activities to crafts for kids. Admission is free and all are welcome.

A little history about the event: Art-i-fax originated in 2016 with the desire to create an open-air art gallery along Colfax. Last year’s event kicked off the BID’s Art on the Ave initiative, which included the painting of utility boxes and certain intersections along the corridor.

The location of this year’s Art-i-fax has a deeper meaning beyond just being a great location for a party. This particular location is inspired by the BID’s Streetscape Plan. The Streetscape Plan has taken shape over the last year and provides a strategic plan for Colfax improvements, including safety implementations, branding and building guidelines. You can view the entire Streetscape Plan at colfaxave.com/streetscape.

The BID will be shutting down Park Avenue from Colfax to Humboldt Street for the event. This will serve as an experiment of sorts to test out one aspect of the Streetscape Plan, which includes closing that section of Park Avenue permanently and creating a public plaza. This would not only provide a gathering space for those who live/work near Colfax, but also change the dangerous five-point intersection to a more manageable and safer four-point intersection.

Art-i-fax will also feature a Civic Engagement section, where attendees can weigh in on what exactly they’d like to see in a potential public plaza. So, please come out on August 12 and enjoy the party while also making your voice heard. Check out art-i-fax.com for more information.

Register now for Denver Days 2017: city waives park permit fees and provides free barricades

Time is running out to participate in this year’s fifth annual Denver Days celebration—and Cap Hill needs you!

Mayor Michael B. Hancock launched Denver Days in 2012 to help create stronger communities. He encouraged neighbors to get to know each other so they feel safer and more connected to the communities they call home.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock and friends at a Denver Days food stand. Photo courtesy the City and County of Denver.

Now’s your chance to get to know your Cap Hill neighbors better, and let the city pick up the tab for fees and barricades.

Denver Days takes place this year Aug. 5-13. During that week, the City and County of Denver waives park permit fees and provides street barricades free of charge for your block party. All you have to do is register.

Last year, Denver residents hosted nearly 250 events in neighborhoods all over Denver, from an Extreme Community Makeover Project to Zumba in the Park, hosted by the Cleo Parker Robinson dance company.

There’s still time to plan a picnic or block party for your neighbors, but you should act now.

For information on how to apply for a block party permit visit: denvergov.org and search “block party requirements.”

For more information or to register, visit denvergov.org/denverdays. For questions, email jessica.jorgensen@denvergov.org.

RiNo Crush entering lucky seventh year

This September, CRUSH (Creative Rituals Under Social Harmony) takes over RiNo streets for its seventh year with amazing graffiti and street art.

CRUSH is a week-long celebration of artists painting exterior walls. The dates for this years annual event are Sept. 11 through 17, and, as ever, this event is free to the public and is for all demographics and all ages to enjoy.

× Expand RiNoCrush

CRUSH celebrates art, urban beautification, creativity and culture by enriching a community through an arts festival like no other. Organizers believe public art leads to improved community and is a catalyst for safety, cleanliness, curb-appeal, creativity and conversation.

CRUSH raises awareness of the cultural significance and importance of art for all ages and all demographics that may not have the opportunity to experience it otherwise and offers art inspiration through this urban craft.

Centered around empowering artists, CRUSH is committed to reflecting and diversifying the urban landscape and the unique voice of a community, bringing art out of the galleries and into the streets.

With artists painting, activities for visitors, artist talks, graffiti lectures and other guest speakers to be announced, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Check out the CRUSH website (coloradocrush.org) for updates on artist announcements, support announcements, program schedule and volunteer opportunities.