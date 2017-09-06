LIFE Neighborhood Notes, September 2017: Baker Home Tour, Teller Backpack Friends, Casa, First Unitarian Church

In each edition LIFE dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Annual Baker Home Tour Sept. 16

Let’s be honest, we’re all guilty of wondering what the interiors of other people’s homes are like. Fortunately for the curious among us, the Historic Baker District will again open its doors to the public for the annual Baker Home Tour Saturday, Sept. 16, 11:00a.m.-4:00p.m. Tickets are $20 beforehand, $25 day of at bakerhometour.com.

This year’s tour features six homes of various architectural styles, a mid-century modern library, a neighborhood church and a Neo-Gothic school (now the Denver Center for International Studies (DCIS) at Fairmont). Tour proceeds fund the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association with a portion donated to DCIS Fairmont.

× Expand Baker Home Tour 2017 002

Baker witnessed its beginnings in 1872 when Denver expanded residential development southwards to accommodate its swelling population. Originally known as South Side or South Broadway, the name was changed in the 1970s to honor James Hutchins Baker, a former University of Colorado President. (Interestingly, Baker never actually lived in the neighborhood.)

Several renowned Denverites have resided in Baker, including two city mayors—Marion D. Van Horn and Thomas S. McMurray—and many prominent women—Sadie Likens, first Police Matron of Denver; Alice Polk Hill, Colorado’s first Poet Laureate; and Mary Coyle Chase, author of the Pulitzer prize -winning play, Harvey.

Baker is unique among Denver’s neighborhoods, boasting the largest concentration of Queen Anne Victorian homes in the city’s historic center, and the neighborhood was designated a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 and became a Denver historic district in 2000. Any passerby can quickly recognize this style by its ornate exteriors, fairytale turrets and decorative balconies. Several homes on the tour showcase these characteristic details, though examples of other architectural periods are also represented.

Henry Roth, a coppersmith, built one such featured property in 1928 for $100 in a style called Hobo Craftsman. A creative recycler, he incorporated barrel lids and railroad spikes into his home’s roof and Platte River boulders into its façade. Another home was completely remodeled and a small apartment was added over the garage. Also known as Accessory Dwelling Units or mother-in-law suites, these structures are common in Baker and have seen a reemergence since new zoning laws passed in 2012.

With such a wide range of beautiful homes and the fascinating stories underlying them, the tour is sure to satisfy architectural aficionados and local history buffs alike.Visit bakerhometour.com for more information.

Teller Backpack Friends: A community enabling children to learn, thrive and grow

One in five children don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Hunger is a global epidemic that is growing every year. Only this statistic isn’t just global or even simply national. Almost 20 percent of children in Colorado don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Among all Colorado children, those under the age of six have the highest risk of living in homes with little or no food. We can fight this though; this community was built on a foundation of kindness, honesty and togetherness.

The Teller Backpack Friends Program was created to ensure no Teller student faces these issues. Through the generous support of the Teller community, Backpack Friends helps families feed themselves and their children.

This year, we are back with both a stronger food bank and growing support. The Food Bank of the Rockies recently designated Teller Elementary as a food distribution site, enabling the Teller Backpack Friends and the PTA to purchase food at greatly reduced pricing.

In the coming months, Teller Backpack Friends will be concentrating on feeding those families in need during the school year. In order to do this, we are concentrating on providing a growing number of families with food and supplies. By volunteering at the Food Bank of the Rockies, donating non-perishable items, donating grocery cards, or making a monetary donation, individuals can assist the Teller Backpack Friends in helping those children in need.

We can fight this growing issue, and we can ensure that no child in our community goes hungry. For more information, please visit: backpackfriends.wordpress.com.

If you have any questions, please contact:

backpackfriends@gmail.com

For fundraising questions, or if you would like to have your business support a fundraiser, please contact:

mrs.sjmennell@gmail.com

On Sept. 23, Child Advocates-Denver CASA will be holding its third-annual evening fundraiser, End of Summer Soiree, at the beautiful and newly-opened Kimpton Hotel Born near Union Station. The event will feature live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, a silent and live auction and festive games for guests to enjoy.

× Expand CASA Relocation The August open house marking the relocation of CASA to 960 Clarkson St. Photo courtesy CASA.

Since 1995, Denver CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) has trained compassionate and dedicated volunteers to advocate for abused, neglected and traumatized children and youth in Denver County, providing a particularly vulnerable population of children with an ally, a voice in court and a friend. Each year, the End of Summer Soiree celebrates Denver CASA’s countless dedicated volunteers and raises both funds and awareness about the organization—this year, they are raising funds to reach their goal of serving every child with an open dependency and neglect case in Denver County by 2020. Join Denver CASA on September 23rd and make an impact on the lives of these children. With your help and support, Denver CASA will increase its provision of CASAs for Denver’s abused and neglected children from 40 percent to 100 percent by the year 2020.

If you are unable to attend the event and are still interested in making a difference, please reach out to the organization via denvercasa.org for more information on opportunities to give back or become a CASA volunteer. You can also contact the organization to check out their new Capitol Hill digs at 9th Avenue and Clarkson Street—they love visitors and enjoy giving tours of their new home.

First Unitarian Church secures restoration funding from divers sources—work to begin in October

As one of Colorado’s first social activists and ardent suffragette, Augusta Tabor—early supporter of the First Unitarian Society of Denver—would be proud of her church. Since Ms. Tabor’s passing in 1895, First Unitarian (founded in 1871) has carried her mantle by charging to the forefront of progressive social issues—from civil rights to gay rights to black rights to immigrant rights.

× Expand First Unitarian First Unitarian Church at 1400 Lafayette St. Photo courtesy First Unitarian Church.

The past year has been a busy one. While providing sanctuary to immigrant rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra who was facing deportation, First Unitarian submitted an application for Denver Landmark status and launched a $2.6 million capital campaign. For years, First Unitarian dedicated the bulk of its resources to supporting social action—based in the church and in other organizations. However, the crumbling historic stonework and critical infrastructure needs prompted the congregation to focus on funding a much-needed building renovation. Part of the fundraising plan was to attain historic status in order to access the State Historical Fund.

“Our congregation has never undertaken a fundraising campaign of this magnitude. Perhaps the only comparison is when the women of First Unitarian, spearheaded by Augusta Tabor, saved our fledgling congregation by raising and donating personal funds to purchase the 19th and Broadway church in 1886 for $42,358.”

The First Unitarian congregation moved from its 19th and Broadway home in 1958 when it purchased 1400 Lafayette St. from the original occupants, First Plymouth Congregation. The Lafayette Street church building was considered remarkable from the beginning. Upon completion, the building was described in a May 14, 1899 Denver Daily Times article as one of Denver’s “most strikingly beautiful churches.” For 59 years, First Unitarian has been an active member of the Capitol Hill neighborhood. During a long-range planning process, the congregation “reaffirmed its commitment to remaining an urban sanctuary, anchoring liberal religion in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.”

In August 2016, First Unitarian became a Denver Landmark and Aug. 1, 2017, the State Historical Fund awarded a $200,000 grant to provide the final piece of the $2.6 million capital campaign pie. In addition to securing another $10,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the congregation dug deep and committed $2.4 million to the project. “Our congregation has never undertaken a fundraising campaign of this magnitude,” says Reverend Mike Morran. “Perhaps the only comparison is when the women of First Unitarian, spearheaded by Augusta Tabor, saved our fledgling congregation by raising and donating personal funds to purchase the 19th and Broadway church in 1886 for $42,358.”

The State Historical Fund grant, which will be managed by Historic Denver, will support the restoration of the church’s historic exterior façade constructed of Rhyolite stone quarried in Castle Rock. The interior work, funded by the congregation, will include a reworking of the main floor to move and upgrade the kitchen, expand and improve the staff office space, and install a movable large glass wall with doors between the sanctuary and community room—thereby expanding opportunities for increased capacity at special events. Improvements and updates to the infrastructure will improve comfort and safety in downtown Denver’s only EnergyStar-certified church building.

In August, First Unitarian also gained national recognition by securing a listing on the National Register for Historic Places administered through the National Parks Service. This listing is significant because of the limited number of properties listed on the Register, which have a place in the LGBTQ struggle for equality. First Unitarian played an important role in supporting and securing marriage equality for the LGBTQ community in Colorado, in part through its annual Standing on the Side of Love Sunday service held on the steps of the Colorado State Capital from 2006-2014.

Permits are in the pipeline and First Unitarian hopes to begin the interior construction project in October of this year, with the repair and restoration of the historic stonework following thereafter. The congregation will continue to meet during the construction. Check the website, fusden.org, for locations. The newly renovated building will be celebrated in the spring with a ribbon cutting.