LIFE Neighborhood Notes, May 2017: CHUN, DPS, City Park & Humboldt Street

CHUN is springing ahead

Greetings Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN) Supporters and Friends.

Spring is always a delightful time in Denver. The days grow longer, flowers begin to blossom, rich greenery returns to our parks, and our neighborhoods come alive with renewed activity and excitement. In a similar fashion, CHUN has continued to grow and flourish in recent weeks.

A team of AmeriCorps and delegate volunteers recently joined us to spruce up the Tears-McFarlane House and Community Center. The financial health of the organization continues to improve, with our office spaces fully leased, more short term rentals than ever before, and additional monthly donors joining you as supporters. All demonstrate a renewed commitment that fuels our work as both a community partner and advocate.

Our committees have been hard at work, hosting neighborhood outreach events, participating in historic preservation discussions, and actively monitoring several zoning and land use issues.

Finally, we hosted and/or participated in several recent community events, including: Govn'rs Park Beer Fest, Doors Open Denver and the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, just to name a few. We hope to see you at a future CHUN event sometime soon.

In the meantime, if you would like to connect or have something you would like to share with us, please email us at chun@chundenver.org. If you would like to make a contribution and support our work, please go online and visit chundenver.org or mail your gift to 1290 Williams St., Denver, CO. We are honored to have your support.

Your neighbors and friends,

Travis Leiker & Mark Cossin

Co-Presidents, Board of Delegates

DPS creates Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative to examine changing neighborhood demographics

Denver Public Schools (DPS) is concerned about gentrification’s impact on a the numbers of school-aged children residing in city neighborhoods. In light of this, DPS has started the Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative and is seeking a committed group of partners to come together to help address racial and socioeconomic diversity challenges in DPS. Also to be explored: school consolidation in neighborhoods that are losing the highest number of school-aged children.

According to its website (dpsk12.org), says it is “committed to operating and sustaining high-quality, socio-economically integrated schools in our communities.”

The district is using the initiative to highlight its commitment to the neighborhoods in which its schools are located.

As Denver’s housing prices grow and population increases, spreading out into neighborhoods previously home to lower-income families with rich cultural histories, longtime residents are being displaced. The citywide Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative will review the changing demographics and housing patterns and the effect that they have on DPS schools. The result will be recommendations on DPS policies around boundaries, choice, enrollment and academic programs to drive greater integration within DPS.

Finally, the Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative will focus on how to think about school choice and consolidation to ensure that the schools offer high-quality, sustainable programs.

The Strengthening Neighborhoods Initiative will run for six months; after, its recommendations will be presented to the Denver Board of Education. For more information about the effort, visit dpsk12.org/neighborhoods.

City Park to be feted with annual ice cream social

The annual City Park ice cream social will be held Thursday, June 1 at the City Park Pavilion and band shell (1700 N. York St.) from 6:00-9:00p.m. The family friendly event is free to the public and is hosted by City Council District 9 and City Park Alliance.

The ice cream social is an event specifically geared to the celebration of City Park as a cultural and historical gem. Guests will enjoy free ice cream, entertainment, face painting and the summer kick-off concert of the Denver Municipal Band. For more information, visit cityparkalliance.org/icecreamsocial. If you’re interested in learning more about the history of the Social itself and/or the Denver Municipal Band, go to greaterparkhill.org/2017/04/kicking-off-summer-ice-cream-music.

Humboldt Street Neighborhood Association on Small Lot Parking Exemptions: Bill Ready for Passage at City Council

The City Council is being asked on May 1 to pass the Small Lot Parking Exempt bill as modified by the City Council themselves. If they do not pass it, practically speaking, the Small Lot Moratorium ends, and small lots, 3,371 of them city-wide, are back to a full parking exemption, with a city-wide vulnerability to an additional 100,000 potential spaces being taken without any return to the city, from our parking commons.

This bill is balanced. It most likely doesn't satisfy any interest entirely, but it does represent the best approach for an interim solution while a city wide Transportation Demand Management and Vehicle Parking Plan--both essential to a long-term sustainable transportation situation for Denver--can be developed. City Council, as one of the neighborhood-initiated balancing amendments passed (unanimously) at the initiative of four Moratorium Steering Committee neighborhood representatives', has mandated the creation of Denver's first comprehensive Transportation Demand Management plan. Funding for it, in coordination with Community Planning and Development, has been identified, with a timeline of 18 months to 2 years for completion. This, with careful grassroots community leadership support and well-organized monitoring and accountability, could well turn out to be the most fruitful, long-term result of this long, city-wide campaign for the Small Lot Parking Exemption balanced language. That language, in that bill, are now ready for final public hearing and passage by City Council Monday May 1.

This balanced bill weighs the following major interests:

- The bill requires less parking than is typical (not identified as small lots) for parking requirements in the Zoning Code.

- The bill provides significant developer relief from the parking restraints inherent in small lots. It also encourages a developer to actively engage in the parking solution for a project.

- The bill provides neighborhoods some relief from parking being forced onto the streets where they live. It also provides a notice to potentially impacted neighbors for a given project's being considered.

- Very importantly, the bill sets up a scenario that will provide incentives for all interests to engage in the better solution for the City of Denver as we move forward. We all have a stake in making sure this process is undertaken efficiently and expeditiously.

If the bill does not pass:

- The moratorium expires and we are back to the language providing a full parking exemption.

- All the issues from the two projects that caused the writing and unanimous City Council passage of the Small Lot Moratorium in August of 2016 can now be repeated with hundreds of small lots.

- No neighborhood notice is required.

- No process is established to arrive at a solution with greater transportation management influence and planning for all projects, not just those on small lots.

If the worsening of your neighborhood's current parking situation would concern you, take two or three minutes to contact your City Councilmember to encourage with your personal email or phone call her/his "yes" vote for final passage of the Small Lot Parking Exemption Text Amendment in its public hearing at Council on May 1st.

We thank you for your personal support for our hard work on your behalf.

Sincerely,

Bob Hickman, Bill Vanderlan, Paul Davidson and Chip Coppola, your four Neighborhood Representatives on the Small Lot Moratorium Steering Committee established by City Council by unanimous vote, on Aug. 20, 2016

CHUN Board Member Karen Pellegrin at the 25th Annual CHUN Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 25.