LIFE's Neighborhood Notes, February 2018: DCPA's Off-Center seeks submissions by CO artists, Alzheimer's Association seeks volunteers

In each edition, LIFE dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

DCPA’s Off-Center seeks submissions by Colorado artists for micro theater program

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ (DCPA) Off-Center, the newest and most unconventional line of programming at the DCPA, is seeking submissions of original, short plays and performance pieces by Colorado artists for production. Each of the five selected works will be awarded $1,000 and produced as part of an evening of micro theater that will run for 24 performances at BookBar in October/November of this year. The event was conceived and is being led by Meridith Grundei, who was featured as one of last year’s 100 Colorado Creatives by Westword.

“Micro theater—short pieces with incredibly intimate audiences of just 10-15 people—is a unique approach to performance that is popular internationally, and we are excited to bring the format to Denver,” said Charlie Miller, Off-Center Curator. “Meridith was inspired by the micro theater she experienced in Mexico. Her passion was infectious and it was clear that this format would be a perfect fit for Off-Center as a different kind of site-specific theatrical experience.”

All submissions must:

Be original, unpublished works that have not been previously produced. Writers/creators must have sole rights to all matters contained within the piece.

Be written/created by a Colorado resident.

Have a run time of between 10-15 minutes, and be no more than 30 pages

Feature no more than three performers

Reference or relate to a work of literature

Take place in a location where there are books (a library, book store, living room, etc.).

Have simple technical and production needs.

Be submitted online by 11:59p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018 at dcpa.today/micro.

Performance pieces that incorporate different art forms (dance/movement, music, visual art, etc.) are also encouraged to apply. To propose a non-scripted interdisciplinary work, please submit a written description of the work and include imagery or links to video to help convey your ideas.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts provides equal opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, age or disability. Applicants must be 16 or older.

Selection Process

Submissions will be reviewed blindly by a selection committee comprised of members of the DCPA staff and associated artists. All applicants will be notified via email in April 2018 and winners will be announced publicly at a later date.

If you have questions, please contact offcenter@dcpa.org.

Alzheimer's Association seeks volunteer greeters

More than 91 percent of Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado volunteers rate their experience as “very satisfied” or “satisfied,” with the average tenure of volunteers being five-and-a-half years, according to a recent statewide survey.

Staffed by an army of nearly 1,000 volunteers to bolster the efforts of about 50 staff members, the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association relies heavily on volunteers who enable the organization to provide a full range of educational programs and services at no charge to individuals living with dementia and their families.

So, who signs up to be a volunteer? The composition of the volunteer corps is varied. Certainly those who have recently retired and have a family connection to the disease are a large portion of the group, but an up-and-coming faction is the young professional who may or may not have a family experience with Alzheimer’s.

When asked what appeals to her about volunteering, Kathie Zeier, who lives on nearby Capitol Hill, responds that she appreciates the variety of the assignments she gets involved with, as well as feeling respected by those she works with. She assists with early-stage activities that involve visits to local cultural venues. She also comes to the Alzheimer’s Association office on request to help with greeting new volunteers, and engages in other activities as well.

Mackie Wesley, a recently retired psychologist, is assisting with support groups, and also lives within walking distance of the Association’s offices at 455 N. Sherman St. Having been a caregiver for her mother some years ago, Mackie feels a connection to their needs. Her ability to provide help that she wishes she would have had while caregiving is rewarding. “I feel grateful that I’m able to make a difference,” Wesley says.

The Alzheimer’s Association is currently seeking volunteers to greet visitors to its offices. This assignment will be scheduled in advance and is flexible related to appointments, vacations, etc. One half day per week, or every other week during their business hours of 8:30a.m. to 5:00p.m. is desired. No phone work will be involved as calls are directed elsewhere. To learn more about this opportunity, call Julie Bir at 303-813-1669 ext. 274, or email her at jbir@alz.org.

For assistance with care and support, or to get other related information, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 bilingual helpline at 800-272-3900, or visit alz.org/co.