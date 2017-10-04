LIFE Neighborhood Notes, October 2017: Coats for Colorado, First Annual Broadway Halloween Parade

In each edition, LIFE dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Coats for Colorado aims to keep Coloradans in need warm this winter

The annual Coats for Colorado coat drive kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 1 and runs through Thursday, Nov. 30, with multiple drop off locations throughout the metro area, including all Dependable Cleaners locations. On Saturday, Nov. 12, you can also drop off your donated coats and toys anytime between 7:00a.m. and 4:00p.m. at any 9News Colorado Shares drop off site. The main Metro Denver locations are the 9NEWS Studios (East Speer Boulevard and Logan Street), Pima Medical Institute (East Mississippi Avenue and South Potomac Street), the Inverness Hotel & Golf Club (East of I-25 and Dry Creek Road), Southwest Plaza (South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue) and American Furniture Warehouse (I-25 and 84th Avenue). Go to coatsforcolorado.org for a full list of the more than 30 additional locations.

Coats for Colorado has been distributing gently used and new coats to those in need since 1982 and more than 2,000,000 garments have been distributed since then. These coats are provided to those who need them at no cost to Coloradans of all ages through the volunteers and over 120 charities that participate each year. You can host a coat drive in your office, school or neighborhood, or participate by donating your gently used outerwear or even purchasing something new to donate. If you’re interested in hosting a drive, call 303-777-2673 and press 4 for information on how to do so and leave your email and phone number. You can also email for more information at serviceone@dcleaners.com.

First Annual Broadway Halloween Parade

The First Annual Broadway Halloween Parade, a community and family-friendly event, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6:00p.m. in the heart of Broadway. Stretching from Third to Alameda along Broadway, the inaugural Broadway Halloween Parade will feature various spooky floats, bands and marchers. All attendees are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing your favorite Halloween costume. At the end of the parade, all are asked to march in the street to bring the Halloween bash to a close.

Don’t forget to check out the parade website (broadwayhalloweenparade.com) to see what fun things you can do both before and after the parade along Broadway. Various restaurants, bars, shops, gyms and other merchants will have specials leading up to the parade. Stop in at the Wizard's Chest or Buffalo Exchange to get your costume, get a $2 hot chocolate or coffee at Metropolis Coffee, 20 percent off draft beers at Baere Brewing and finish the night with ice cream from Sweet Action! And if you need to work off the Halloween candy you just ate, both Push Gym and Move Studios are offering specials by mentioning the parade.

Do you have a blood-curdling float? A herd of undead horses? A troop of macabre dancers? A monstrous marching band? If you are a non-profit, neighborhood organization, school or member of the Broadway Merchant's Association then your entry is FREE! All others are asked to contribute $50 to the production of the parade.

The Broadway Halloween Parade is also still looking for a few volunteers. Volunteers receive a t-shirt, dinner and a backstage look at this boo-tiful parade!