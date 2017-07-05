St. Andrew's Episcopal Church plans tiny homeless village

One hundred square feet doesn’t sound like much for a home, but compared to a bed in a shelter or a park bench, it’s a castle. Or at least that’s what the tiny house movement is betting on in several cities around the country, including Denver. Detroit, Portland, Seattle and Phoenix have begun building tiny house villages to temporarily house their growing homeless populations. Denver joined the movement when the Beloved Community Tiny House Village at 38th Avenue and Walnut Street began construction in May, and some members of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 20th Street and Glenarm Place are hoping to follow in Beloved Community’s footsteps by creating a village of their own.

The Beloved Community Village, in RiNo near Black Shirt Brewing, is a partnership of nonprofit organizations, including the Mennonite Church, Radian, Inc., Homeless Out Loud and an alphabet soup of others. It consists of 11 tiny houses, shared kitchen and bathing facilities and two portable toilets. The tiny houses are about 100 square feet—slightly smaller than Thoreau’s cabin at Walden Pond—and consist of only a sleeping room, living and dining area. One estimate of the cost for each house is between $3,000 and $5,000. Funds would be raised by private donations and grants from charitable organizations.

Since Denver’s zoning code does not address tiny house villages specifically, Beloved Community’s zoning permit requires that they move their “temporary sleeping units,” every 180 days, so the houses are on wheels and sited on concrete. As of this writing, the houses—which look like classic doll houses—were scattered on cement blocks and wrapped in Tyvek, but some already had steps leading up to paneled front doors. The permit also limits the village to a maximum of 20 people.

The St. Andrew’s village plan is similar, but with eight, rather than 11 houses. “We are in a holding pattern right now,” said church spokesperson Ally Dodge in a recent interview. They’ve decided to wait and see how Beloved Community navigates the permitting process. “There’s no sense in us swimming upstream simultaneously,” she says. St. Andrew’s hopes to take eight of the 11 Beloved Community’s houses when their 180 days expire.

Like the Beloved Community, St. Andrew’s sees the day-to-day maintenance of the village as the residents’ responsibility. Unlike Beloved, the St. Andrew’s village will serve only transgender and single female residents who are not in abusive relationships and who are awaiting permanent housing. “Some people are more at-risk than others and it’s our belief that women and transgenders are more at risk,” says Dodge. Bayaud Enterprises, a nonprofit with a history of working with homeless adults and youths, will screen prospective residents.

The church also sees their tiny house village as “one and done” after their 180 days expire. At that time, St. Andrew’s has ambitious plans to replace the village with a Mental Health Center of Denver facility with meeting and community rooms and support services, such as job training and mental and physical health clinics, on the ground floor. Affordable multi-room units for homeless families will be on the second and third floors.

Enthusiasm for the project is lower among St. Andrew’s neighbors. There have been numerous complaints from neighbors about some unsavory activities by homeless folks that St. Andrew’s allows to sleep on its grounds. These have led to several police visits, according to Uptown Healthcare District Urban Design Forum Chairman Chuck Brantigan. But neighbors have other concerns as well.

One is that the church and the neighborhood, Clements Addition, are registered as historic sites—the church is on both the Denver and National registers. “Historical designation has not come up with anyone as a violation ... because we’re not doing anything to alter anything that has been designated as historic,” says Dodge.

The second concern is more complicated. “Tiny portable houses without indoor plumbing built behind a wall on a church parking lot in an historic district in an area with the highest concentration of poverty in the western U.S. would seem to violate health and safety codes, zoning and building codes, CHFA regulations and most principles of urban land use planning,” surmises Brantigan.

“This is a bit of an anomaly,” agrees District 9 City Councilman Albus Brooks, “but there was room in our code for these special permits for temporary structures. The St. Andrew’s project is a little different in that ... they chose to do this in a historic district which is just going to cost them a lot more time.” With regard to the tiny house movement in general, Brooks believes that more affordable, high-density housing is the answer, but “we can’t build units fast enough,” so tiny houses are an opportunity, “but a costly one for the neighborhood,” so providing good communication with said neighborhood is key.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless would also “prefer to see resources invested in long-term solutions, but we recognize that right now we are at a housing crisis,” says Cathy Alderman, the Coalition’s communications director. “We’ve got to get more people into safe spaces, and if this is going to serve as a safe space for some people, then we support it. It’s just not where we are able to invest resources right now.” She doubts that building more housing attracts more homeless people to the area. “If you open a dental clinic ... does that mean that hundreds of people needing dentures are going to flock to your clinic on any given day? I don’t think so.”

Dodge agrees. “If we can temporarily house people who are on a waiting list for affordable housing for six months as they move through the system ... then let’s do it because it’s better than them backsliding or getting violated or killed.”