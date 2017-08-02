St. Joseph builds gardens and green space into Uptown campus

“Water, sun and God,” are the three ingredients that Timothy Payne says make his garden grow. Sporting a wide-brimmed sun hat, Payne is out three times every day making sure his vegetables are getting enough water. He eats his vegetables or shares them with fellow residents of Marian Plaza at 1818 Marion St., a high-rise residence for older and disabled residents, across from St. Joseph Hospital in the Uptown neighborhood.

Payne is one of 17 Marian Plaza residents working plots in the Gateway Garden, which opened in May. It is a partnership of the hospital, Marian Plaza and Denver Urban Gardens (DUG). The hospital built it as part of St. Joseph’s overall green space plan. SCL Health opened its new hospital more than two years ago but is still finishing the rest of the 31-acre campus. When completed in September, the campus will be have more than 3.75 acres of green space.

× Expand TimothyPayne Timothy Payne in the food-producing garden that has sprung up next to St. Joseph thanks to his and others' efforts. Photo by Austin Cope.

Developing the gardens and other green space is helping to fulfill a twofold purpose, according to SCL’s Regional Director of Community Health Improvement, Chuck Ault. Firstly, “It is part of the fiber of who we are.” St. Joseph has been healing Denverites since 1873. But its mission is more than just healing. “Health is what we do,” and it involves offering not just critical care, but paying attention to physical activity and food security.

“This is a nice place, but the garden makes it better. I’ll be eating on this way into the fall.”

Secondly, the Affordable Care Act required hospitals to be more involved in their local communities. “We are working with neighborhoods surrounding the hospital,” Ault said. “We had the fortunate opportunity provided by space from developing the new hospital.” Land that could have gone toward another medical building was used to improve the physical environment, with green space, a social component, and food and nutrition.

The Gateway Garden replaces another, smaller garden that Marian Plaza residents lost to a new street fronting the hospital. Gateway has 17 beds; several are raised for easier access. Lara Fahnestock, DUG’s director of garden support, worked with the hospital on the design and then with Marian Plaza’s resident coordinator and gardeners. DUG offered them organic gardening education and provided seeds.

“It was very important for them to be in there and planting as soon as possible. One of the things that struck me was how important the garden was to their everyday life,” Fahnestock said.

Head Gardner Harland Burr agrees. “This is a nice place, but the garden makes it better. I’ll be eating on this way into the fall.” Burr gardens and also coordinates the resident gardeners. He says he already has a waiting list for next season. When he has vegetables he can’t eat, he shares them with nearby Metro Caring, an agency focused on hunger prevention and providing nutritious food for low-income families, with a food bank at its 18th Avenue headquarters.

Metro Caring already worked a small garden behind St. Joseph’s Cancer Center on 19th Avenue and Downing Street. It will also manage Humboldt Garden, which the hospital is installing at 18th Avenue and Humboldt Street, and will be worked by hospital and Metro Caring volunteers.

“The product grown in that garden will come directly to Metro Caring and make its way into our fresh-foods market,” where at-risk families are able to get weekly groceries, according to Ryan Galanaugh, Metro Caring’s vice president of development and communications.

Humboldt Garden will also include a small fruit orchard, a basketball court and open space. Catercorner—where the hospital’s demolished towers once stood—another park space will be completed soon.

At Gateway Garden, Timothy Payne wields his sprinkler and gratefully enthuses. “I’m very proud of my broccoli. And zucchini! I’m gonna take care of everybody in my building ... they’re already asking me.”