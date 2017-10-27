WEB ONLY: Museo Announces new executive director

The Board of Trustees of the Museo de las Americas selected Claudia Moran-Pichardo as its new Executive Director. She assumes the position vacated by Maruca Salazar who will retire after serving Museo de las Americas and the Denver community for the past eight years. Moran-Pichardo has an M.S. in Museums & Field Studies from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and has led the museum in various management roles since 2006.

“The trustees unanimously support Claudia to lead the Museo as we move forward with Museo’s vision for the future,” said Olga Garcia, Board President. “Claudia was a natural choice as she has demonstrated strong leadership skills, a passion for Latino arts and education, and she has a deep commitment to our mission and to our community. Already she has helped to cultivate important donor and corporate relationships and partnerships with other arts and educational institutions.”

“I am dedicated to Museo’s mission because we have a responsibility to fill gaps in supporting vital arts programming and cultural enrichment in local and regional communities. My tenure at Museo has prepared me to take on opportunities where Latino arts and culture can inspire and educate audiences of all ages and backgrounds,” said Moran-Pichardo.

Moran-Pichardo’s community involvement includes the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC), The Denver Foundation’s Latinas Giving Circles Initiative, Circle of Latina Leadership, and she was a Denver Business Journal 40 Under 40 nominee.

Maruca Salazar will curate Museo de las Americas’ exhibitions including the October 12, 2017 opening exhibition of “Las (H)adas” featuring five Colorado Latina artists who have been working in their communities as activists, educators and artists for the last 30 years.

About Museo de las Americas

Located in the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District, Museo de las Americas is the premier Latin American art museum dedicated to educating the community through collecting, preserving, interpreting and exhibiting the diverse arts and cultures of the Americas from ancient to contemporary, through innovative exhibitions and programs. Museo has served the Denver community for 26 years through award-winning exhibitions, arts education programming and special events.