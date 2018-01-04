As Cherry Creek grows, so do parking headaches

Cherry Creek is in the midst of a huge transformation. Many of the small businesses and art galleries have closed or relocated because they couldn’t afford the steep rent increases.

All the construction and increased population density has put pressure on parking. In January, the Cherry Creek Shopping Center began charging for parking if visitors stayed longer than an hour. Mall management concluded people were leaving their cars, but not shopping.

In business at 2414 E. Third Ave. for 41 years, Shaver Ramsey's building will be redeveloped and the store must move. Photo by Haines Eason.

Store of Lingerie (SOL) relocated in October of 2016 from the 200 hundred block of Detroit Street to Sixth and Milwaukee. Owners, and sisters, Jeanie Peterson and Cindy Johnson had been in Cherry Creek for 19 years at the same location. They wanted to purchase a property and the right opportunity presented itself.

“We surveyed our customers extensively before we made our decision. Parking was a huge factor. Our customers were extremely frustrated with the parking and construction situation,” said Peterson.

SOL now has a dedicated parking lot and street parking. 2017 was the company’s best sales year ever. The decision to relocate appears to have been the right move. Anecdotally, Peterson said many customers have expressed they are glad to not have to park in Cherry Creek.

“I believe in Cherry Creek, but it’s tough right now with the current parking situation. The neighborhood will improve once buildings and more parking garages are complete,” said Peterson.

The lack of free parking in Cherry Creek has pushed numerous construction, restaurant, retail and corporate workers to park on the 600 block of the streets north of Cherry Creek. Many residents are unhappy about people who don’t live there parking all day.

The residents of the 600 block of Fillmore Street were successful in getting two hour parking only signs after the situation on their street deteriorated several months ago.

“The construction workers would arrive 6:00a.m.-6:30a.m. and the “suits” (business people) were next. Retail and restaurant workers would take any remaining spots. My husband would leave at 8:15a.m. to take our kids to school and, by the time he returned at 8:30a.m., there was no parking left,” said Fillmore Street resident Ashley Walker.

Walker was unhappy with how long it took the city to process their request. “Our block wrote the city many emails, sent pictures and even video of construction workers parking and walking to work around 6:15a.m. We hounded them for sure,” she said.

“It typically takes four weeks for parking management to evaluate a request. If the request has merit, we create a proposal. Feedback is solicited from impacted residents who have two weeks to respond. Denver Public Works reviews the feedback and makes a determination. If we decide to make changes, it takes two-four weeks to order and install signage. We’ve seen a slight increase in requests, especially in areas experiencing new development,” City spokesperson Heather Burke said, outlining the process for applying for new parking restrictions.

Ashley Walker feels the development is ruining Cherry Creek saying, “I now shop elsewhere and go out of my way to avoid Cherry Creek because the traffic and construction make it a nightmare.”

Kathy Head, Vice President of the Cherry Creek North Neighborhood Association, acknowledges that people are frustrated and feels the parking situation is exacerbated by the construction.

“They are saying there is enough parking, but that remains to be seen. I think the City is banking on people using alternative means of transportation to get here. People are also impatient and like to be able to pull right into metered spots. Finding a parking garage can take more time,” said Head.

Construction continues on numerous projects in Cherry Creek, so expect more of the same for the foreseeable future.