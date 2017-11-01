Cheesman Park property owner sues Verizon over cell tower installations

If you live in the Capitol Hill area and have traveled near the corner of East 12th Avenue and North Marion Street recently, you might have noticed a construction crew digging in the public right of way there. Residents of the building at 1235 E. 12th Ave. reported Oct. 12 to Theodore Oyler, co-owner of the building through his business, Classic Properties of Denver, that a crew was digging in the property’s yard, something that caught Oyler off guard.

“The residents were surprised,” Oyler says. “They thought it was a municipal project for Denver Water or sidewalks or curb cuts, etc.”

Oyler was himself surprised as he had not scheduled any utility work for the site and he had not been notified by the city regarding any projects.

Olyer discovered the crews were working for Verizon and were installing cell tower infrastructure in the right of way approximately 15 feet from his building. He reached out to Verizon in the hopes of obtaining a reprieve while he and Verizon representatives discussed whether or not the tower could be relocated, but the representative he spoke to said she could only refer the matter. Olyer says that left him with no choice but to pursue the matter in court as the crews were, according to him, already half done with the work.

According to public records, Chief Justice Michael Martinez of Denver District Court did approve a temporary restraining order Friday, Oct. 13 at 2:00p.m. This order was in force for two weeks. Oyler, operating as Dalton Investments LLC, in his suit names Verizon, the City and County of Denver and the various contractors involved.

As for why he is most upset, Oyler cites the historic nature of his buildings and the neighborhoods in which they sit. He and his wife operate 153 units in five buildings in the Cheesman Park and Capitol Hill area.

“They’re all historic properties which could receive [individual] historical designations, [and] they’re in historic districts,” Oyler says.

The 1235 E. 12th Ave. location is of great importance to him.

“The building was owned by Helen Bonfils; it’s exceedingly well preserved,” Oyler says. “Our company only buys and operates buildings that are pristine historically. Basically you could walk in that building today and it would look like a brand-new version of what it looked like in the 1920s down to the flooring, tiles—we restore all that—carpeting, fixtures. Our people like all that, and they pay a premium rent to live in that type of neighborhood, near a park, and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

The tower in question going in at the location and other proposed sites across the area will be, according to Jay Rust, President of FANS for Cheesman Park, “30 feet, 3 inches tall, equivalent to a three-story building, and the antennas at the top would be in a 20-inch shroud.”

Rust also reports construction diagrams he has seen only show a single pole, but he reports diagrams do not indicate where associated power infrastructure would be installed.

The matter was discussed in great detail at the Oct. 17 annual FANS for Cheesman Park meeting; Oyler, present for the meeting, brought the matter up to Councilman Wayne New, District 10, who was present to discuss an array of matters affecting the district. Councilman New noted that the national carriers are working to upgrade their coverage to 4G, and one remedy many carriers are pursuing are the use of smaller, decentralized towers in urban areas.

Councilman New also stated that from the city’s perspective, Federal law gives telecommunications companies the right to use the right of way, adding “it’s not a city issue.” He did say the city is working with Xcel and other parties to come up with a cellular tower co-location policy that would require multiple carriers to share towers. Oyler rebutted that the tower slated for 1235 E. 12th Ave. is a Verizon tower and might not be shared, implying other carriers could erect their own towers as needed.

Councilman New also noted that initially Verizon and other companies wanted to place towers around Civic Center and Cheesman Parks; both efforts were defeated.

Of concern to Rust and others present at the Oct. 17 meeting was the reported assumption by the city and Verizon that neither party need to notify adjacent property owners of this kind of right-of-way encroachment. LIFE learned that an Aug. 24 FANS for Cheesman Park meeting took place at which representatives from Verizon Wireless and Councilman New were present. At that meeting, Verizon spokesperson Debbie Essert said "Verizon is not required to respond to public comments. The Permitting Process does not require [Verizon] to get public comment. Public Works manages Encroachment Permits."

However, a Denver Public Works document entitled “Encroachments in the Public Right of Way” dated Nov. 4, 2014 states on page 13 that to apply for a Tier II Encroachment Permit applicants must "submit a completed 'Application for Tier II Encroachment' ... available on the website at: denvergov.org/pwprs. If the applicant is not the property owner, a signed authorization from the owner or power of attorney from the owner shall be required."

In response to a request for comment, Verizon Media and External Communications Representative Meagan Dorsch wrote: "We appreciate the opportunity, but Verizon is not able to comment on pending lawsuits."

Dorsch wished it to be clear Verizon is installing "small cells," not traditional "macro cell towers," in the area.

LIFE will continue to cover this story as it develops.