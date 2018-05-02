INC looks at park liquor laws and air-quality woes

The April Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation (INC) delegate meeting delved into some hot-button issues, including a proposed revision of liquor laws in Denver city parks and concerns over neighborhood air quality and health disparities.

The Parks and Rec Committee (PARC) co-chair Maggie Price presented information at the April 14 meeting regarding a proposal by Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) to expand the sale and service of alcohol in all Denver parks.

The changes, according to DPR, “is an effort to simplify how rules and regulations are enforced at DPR facilities across the city. The most notable change is a lifting of the 3.2 percent restriction, which would allow the consumption and sale of liquor and full-strength beer. A complete summary of changes can be found at: denvergov.org/content/dam/denvergov/Portals/747/documents/policy/DRAFT_REVISED_DPR-Alcohol-Policy.pdf.

Joel Noble, Transportation subcommittee chair, shared information on INC’s collaboration with the City of Denver’s sidewalk installation and maintenance program. Addressing the maintenance piece, the city has responded with a “bulk bid” proposal. The city would identify necessary maintenance and cite the property owner for the repairs. The property owner would then be given the option to opt-in to a bulk bid in which the property owner pays their proportionate cost but shares the bid with other property owners, thus lowering the overall bid.

The Zoning and Planning (ZAP) subcommittee update addressed the planning process for the proposed development around Auraria, which, according to co-chair Ean Tafoya, “is going to predominantly be a new neighborhood.” Tafoya continued that it will be presented to the planning board in May, followed by presentation to the City Council in June.

University of Colorado-Boulder Professor Jason D. Boardman, a guest speaker, presented information about his Denver Study of the Built and Social Environment (DBASE). The study aims to identify the health disparities in Denver’s neighborhoods. To do so, DBASE will sample 100 adults from each of Denver’s census tracts to assess how aspects of the built environment affect overall health. For more information, email DBASE@colorado.edu.

Drew Dutcher, president of the Elyria-Swansea Neighborhood Association, and Ean Tafoya led a discussion about air quality in north Denver. Two Elyria-Swansea community members shared their personal stories of living in “80216, the most polluted ZIP code in the country.” Lloyd Burton of the Sierra Club rallied support for the neighborhood. The meeting took place at the Holy Transfiguration of Christ Cathedral in the heart of Elyria-Swansea.

The meeting concluded with discussion about how the city and neighborhoods can work together to determine solutions as development and the I-70 project begins to pick up momentum.