Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation looks into transportation, the Slot Home debate and the possible Olympic bid

Denver’s Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation (INC) consists of delegates from the various Registered Neighborhood Organizations (RNO) around the city of Denver advocating for citizens by addressing city issues. INC meets monthly to discuss topics ranging from neighborhood specific development trends to city-wide events and their potential community impact.

On Feb. 10, INC delegates and members met at St. Rose of Lima Church to discuss issues including transportation, zoning and planning (ZAP) and a recent announcement that Denver is considering a bid to host the Winter Olympics.

Joel Noble, Transportation Committee chair, opened with a brief overview of Blueprint Denver and shared that the city has announced a series of meetings to discuss potential strategies for land use and transportation. Noble also shared points from the committee’s work with the pass program working group which addresses how to improve the Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) pass programs. Though the recommendations are not final, the group reached a consensus on a youth pass, student pass and low-income pass.

Zoning and Planning (ZAP) committee member Ean Tafoya presented information about slot homes. “A slot home,” according to the Denver City Slot Home Strategy Report, “is a multi-unit residential structure consisting of attached dwelling units arranged side-by-side and primarily perpendicular to the street.” Denver is currently drafting a Slot Home Text Amendment that aims to “improve design quality and sense of community in Denver’s neighborhoods.”

Despite a report that the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) has taken 2026 off the table, a Denver exploratory committee, formed by Mayor Michael Hancock in January, will continue to seek public input around hosting future Olympic Games. The INC was not invited to participate in the Mayor’s committee but has elected to send representation to the community outreach subcommittee. Larry Ambrose is representing the INC. “What we’re trying to do is advocate for a balanced and fair presentation of all sides of this because it is so skewed to the favorable,” Ambrose says. A Facebook group called “Sharing the Gold” has been created as an open public forum. The INC had not released a position statement on the potential Olympic bid as of press time.

The next INC meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 10 at 8:30a.m. at 2600 Leyden St. in the Park Hill Congregational Church. The INC will also be hosting a Park Hill Golf Course Community Forum at Park Hill Congregational Church on March 10 at 1:00p.m. which will address the potential changes for the Park Hill Golf Course land.