LIFE Development, December 2017: Sale of 960 Grant, Civic Center Station & New Project At Cook & Colfax

Every month Stacey McDole will provide insight into some of the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or want to know how much longer your parking will be sacrificed during construction, email her at capitolhill303@gmail.com. She’ll do the investigation for you.

Sale of 960 Grant St./Colburn South Apartments

A LIFE reader inquired via email about the sale of 960 Grant St.

RedPeak Properties, who owns and manages “distinctive living” residences throughout metro Denver, purchased the building from its long-time owners for a cool $11.25 million.

The 10-story building was built in 1937 and its previous owners were John and Nancy Riede who have owned it since 1963, according to tax records. The couple managed the property as apartments. Prior to the Riede’s tenure, the Colburn South building was a hotel.

According to William Fay, RedPeak Leasing Professional, the property will go through a floor-by-floor renovation. Management is not firm on what will be upgraded, but new carpet, appliances and minor added amenities are on the list.

RedPeak also owns the Burnsley, a former-hotel property at 1000 Grant St., and serves as the amenity base to 960 Grant St. Amenities include a fitness center/yoga studio, dog spa and community pool, to name a few.

The acquisition of Colburn South increases RedPeak’s growing portfolio to 26 properties.

Studios and one-bedrooms are available starting at $995 for a 389-square foot unit, according to RedPeak’s website. At press time, the property is 95.65 percent occupied.

For more information about the Colburn and/or RedPeak’s 25 other properties, visit RedPeak.com.

Civic Center Station

The RTD Civic Center Station will soon be open again to the public. Much needed renovations to the 30 year-old structure prompted the $31 million project. The free MallRide began using the station mid-November as a turnaround like it once did prior to the July closure. On December 17, the station will reopen the modernized facility for its 15,000 daily passengers. A public event will be held on December 15; more information about the event will be forthcoming as the opening date nears.

“We’re excited to move closer to reopening Civic Center Station and providing more streamlined transit connections between downtown Denver and the metro region,” said RTD’s CEO and General Manager Dave Genova.

The new station will boast nine bus bays, a glass-enclosed terminal building and views extending from 16th Street Mall to the State Capitol by way of a more open structure.

RTD lines which the station will service are 0L, 3L, 16, 16L, 83D, 83L, 87L, 90L, 100L, 116X, 122X, CV/CS/CX, EV/ES/EX, FF4, P and R/RC/RX.

For more information, visit RTD-Denver.com.

New project at Cook Street and Colfax Avenue

Just outside Capitol Hill proper in the Bluebird District, a building along Colfax Avenue is in the works.

Tom Secrist, longtime Denver resident and Bluebird BID board member and treasurer, purchased an underutilized piece of retail space along the Colfax Corridor. Another party was under contract to purchase but when the deal fell through Secrist took advantage of the opportunity.

A new project at Cook Street and Colfax Avenue, once seen by its new owner as "one of the ugliest properties on Colfax," is underway. Photo by Haines Eason.

“I’ve driven by this property for many years and always thought it was one of the ugliest properties on Colfax, but I always thought it had great potential,” says Secrist. “I felt the street needed activation east of the Bluebird Theater.”

An important design aspect was for the building to fit in with the neighboring architecture. Careful decisions were made by Secrist and the architect behind the design, Ben Lochridge; two-tone brick, corner entrances and bronzed, powder-coated fixtures to contrast the brick façade.

“I wanted to give new life to this building and also give the impression that this building has been there for a long time,” said Secrist.

Each space will have a patio with a full walk-out, roll-up door and a half roll-up door with a bar height, concrete countertop for patrons to sit either inside, looking out onto Colfax or sitting outside, looking in.

Two restaurants are slated to open early 2018.

Carla Madison Rec. Center

Last month, I added a quick update on the much-anticipated rec. center. At the time, the center was on schedule to open in November. According to Cyndi Karvaski, Denver Parks and Rec spokesperson, there are construction delays resulting from technical and mechanical issues. Construction close-out and furnishing will occur in December 2017. The center is slated to open January 2018.

“We appreciate the level of community support throughout the process and are excited that we will be able to open a center that incorporates the priorities identified by the community for the new state-of-the-art recreation center,” Karvaski said via email.

Announcements regarding an opening date and ceremonies will be posted to the community via social media platforms and on the Denver Parks and Rec website.

16th & Humboldt St. micro-units

This 108-unit complex broke ground last month after a well publicized battle between community residents opposed to the project and the developer. The focus of frustration: a loophole in city code not requiring any parking be provided for the complex's tenants as the project is being built on two lots small enough to be exempt from parking requirements.

Construction of the controversial micro units at Humboldt Street are now well underway. Photo by Haines Eason.

The developer is Pando Holdings, and their very nondescript website is pandoholdings.com.

More on this project next month.