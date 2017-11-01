Roger Armstrong, former Executive Director of Capitol Hill United Neighbors, passes at the age of 54

It is with great sadness we report that Roger Armstrong, longtime Capitol Hill-area community activist and former Executive Director of Capitol Hill United Neighbors (CHUN), has lost his battle with cancer.

Speaking to her time with Armstrong, CHUN Board Member and former President Caroline Schomp, said “Roger Armstrong was a quietly strong leader who listened to all points of view. When I was president of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, he was patient, gentle and kind. He made me a better leader.”

Roger Armstrong seated in front of the Tears-McFarlane Mansion, home of Capitol Hill United Neighbors. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

Armstrong started his career in HIV/AIDS outreach work. Originally from Philadelphia, he became a 20-year veteran of CHUN, starting his tenure in 1997 as a board member. He officially became a full-time CHUN employee when he left the Temple Events Center in 2005.

As reported by LIFE in February of this year, Armstrong’s first full-time role with CHUN was as director of iconic CHUN event The People’s Fair—the first he directed was in 2006. By August 2008, he was executive director.

Armstrong noted for that story his pride in working for one of Denver’s most iconic registered neighborhood organizations (RNOs).

“For me, it was really an honor to run an organization that had been so established over the years,” he said. “In most city circles, whether it’s city departments, planning departments, City Council, public works, they see CHUN as one of the biggest and most-organized [RNOs].”

Speaking to his memory of Armstrong at an Oct. 17 FANS for Cheesman Park RNO meeting, Denver City Councilman Wayne New chose to focus on Armstrong’s positive nature.

“If you didn’t know Roger, he was just a real gentleman, a peacemaker and guy who tried to think positive and come up with solutions,” New said. “[Roger] was a real team player. He’s going to be sorely missed. He struggled with cancer for many, many years, and through that he continued to do great work.”

Councilman New and his colleagues officially recognized Armstrong Oct. 16 during the regular City Council session with an official proclamation offering “thanks and appreciation for the life and work of Roger D. Armstrong.”

Armstrong is survived by his wife, Cathy Lopez. "Roger changed my life for the better. He was my best friend and I was honored to walk by his side through his battle with cancer,” she says. “He was brave and strong and always kind. My heart is broken."

An obituary can be found here: newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/148948/Roger-Armstrong/Denver-Colorado.