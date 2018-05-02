RTD eliminates one-fifth of stops to end late buses

In an effort to speed up service by consolidating the number of stops buses have to make, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) has announced it will remove 20 percent of its stops in May. On Capitol Hill, that means closing 18 stops along Colfax, 12th, Sixth and Eighth avenues, starting May 20. A complete list of closures can be found at rtd-denver.com/bus-stops.shtml.

RTD held informational public meetings during February, but sources at Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN) say that they were not notified. Tina Jaquez, an RTD spokesperson, said in a recent interview that RTD has been depending on rider alerts and notices on the buses themselves to inform riders. “We recently downloaded the latest Registered Neighborhood Organization (RNO) database and (Public Relations) definitely want to explore a better communication strategy,” she added.

However, Shayne Brady, co-chair of the CHUN zoning committee, shared the following story at its April 4 meeting. One attendee, a woman in her 20s or 30s, was greatly concerned that her former bus stop had been eliminated, and now she must wait “in front of a dark and dingy liquor store for 20-30 minutes. She is concerned about her safety.

“She does all of her shopping and commuting by public transportation. (We need to) give her a safe, reliable and more frequent way to get around. They’re calling it consolidation; we’re calling it elimination,” Brady said.

RTD lists its rationale on its website: low ridership, proximity to another stop or moving the stop for greater access. In line with industry guidelines, notably efficiency studies in New York City, RTD wants to space stops about a quarter mile apart, hoping that faster trips with fewer stops will increase ridership. RTD says the spacing improved bus speeds by 6 percent in a Portland, Ore., study.

Whether the consolidation will translate into the more reliable or frequent service Brady wants to see is unclear.

“(Consolidation) should improve reliability. Having stops spaced closely together increases variability, and a long route increases variability,” said Doug Monroe, a senior service planner at RTD. He added that the #15 and #15L routes are 15 miles long and serve over 20,000 riders a day.”

Jeff Dunning, another Senior Service Planner, said: “I’ve made all sorts of tweaks (in the schedule), but we’re stuck at about 70 percent on time. Nothing seems to make any difference. … When a bus comes by that’s jammed, that usually means it’s running late … chances are the next bus should be along in two or three minutes.”

He suggested riders use smartphone apps such as RTD’s Next Ride.

Also in the plans are better bus shelters, more “bus bulbs”—those curb extensions that allow more waiting space for travelers—to load and unload buses more efficiently. Jaquez estimates that the new shelters should be in place by 2019.

But Brady thinks Denver can do better. “We want Denver to establish its own transportation department, which they’re doing with the bus rapid transit (BRT) on East Colfax from Broadway to the Aurora Medical Center,” he said.