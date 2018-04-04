St. Andrew’s mission raises neighbors’ ire

Controversy continues to swirl around the plans of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church to provide housing to homeless and mentally ill people. The church is located in the Clement Historic District and near the epicenter of Denver’s homeless population and the many service organizations attempting to provide shelter, support and treatment facilities.

Currently, the church plans to partner with Mental Health Centers of Denver (MHCD) to erect Glenarm Commons in its parking lot: four-stories and 48 units of “permanent supportive housing” for homeless, mentally handicapped residents.

“The feedback has been mostly positive, and we are in the process of collecting letters of support from the Registered Neighborhood Organizations (RNOs). … We are committed to having this building integrate seamlessly into the neighborhood,” said St. Andrew’s spokesperson Ally Dodge.

MHCD’s spokesperson, Karen Prestia, agreed. “Residents of Glenarm Commons will be able to live, work, learn and participate fully in their neighborhood. The building will also offer space for the community.” The costs of construction will be financed through a mix of public funding and by MHCD. Prestia anticipates monthly rents will be subsidized through Housing Choice Vouchers.

MHCD says residents would sign a one-year lease, paying 30 percent of their total monthly income, and will be held accountable for their own and their visitors’ behavior. The building will not offer treatment services but will include offices and meeting rooms for the church.

However, the Jan. 30 meeting of the Uptown Urban Design Forum, which covers the Clement Historic District and is one of the members of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN), turned ugly when the church unveiled its plans for the center. Neighbors objected based on the facility’s location within sight of two public schools. Others feel the proposed complex will land in an area many believe is already oversaturated with social service facilities.

As an example, neighbor Ted Freeman enumerated 11 other facilities within two or three blocks of St. Andrew’s, including transitional and supportive housing for an estimated 550 people, and homeless shelters, substance abuse and mental health treatment centers serving thousands more.

“We have worked for decades in concert with other nearby neighborhood organizations and public officials to alleviate the negative effects of nearly a century of segregating, concentrating and isolating our poorest population in a confined area of downtown,” Freeman wrote in a letter to the city zoning administrator.

The neighbors’ distress is not new. It started last summer when the church, as part of its outreach mission, began to provide overnight accommodations to homeless people, and then proposed to put a Tiny House Village in its parking lot. (See Life on Capitol Hill July 2017.)

At that time, despite strident neighborhood protests, the plan was to use $40,000 in two grants from the Episcopal Church to relocate eight of the 11 tiny houses from Beloved Community in RiNo when that group’s zoning permit ran out.

As of this writing, the tiny houses are still in RiNo and the church parking lot is still a parking lot. “The tiny homes located at Beloved Community Village will be moved to a different site other than St. Andrew's. We are in the process of designing homes that meet the design requirements of the Landmark Commission because we are in a historic district. The homes that will be built on the St. Andrew's site will be in place there for six months and then moved to another site,” explained Dodge.

LIFE will continue to cover this story as it develops.