The Heart of Denver beats stronger with Colfax project

Denver’s main artery, Colfax Avenue, got an injection of life, color and good intentions in mid-April with the Vision Zero Community Art Project.

The public art installation aims to raise awareness of traffic safety along one of Denver’s most congested streets, while enlivening drab utility boxes with paint and posters that tell stories of real people and events.

The project represents the city and community’s commitment to ending traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

Pedestrians can soak in all the details. Drivers will see only a succinct message: “Vision Zero.”

East High School students and other volunteers mentored by lead artist Pat Milbery turned out in force April 14, a breezy cool Saturday morning, to add the artwork to East Colfax.

“We’re giving these utility boxes new life,” Milbery told paintbrush-wielding East sophomores clustered around the first “test box” in the East 1200 block. Volunteer headquarters was a nearby coffee shop.

Colfax, practically synonymous with Denver, is arguably its most famous, infamous and dangerous street.

“I’m excited by this project because it brings color and spunk to the street,” said Frank Locantore, executive director of the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District. “It takes advantage of the resources we have here and the enthusiasm of the East High School students. It also sends an important message in this high-injury corridor.”

About 5 percent of the city’s traffic fatalities and serious injuries happen on Colfax, Locantore said.

This first big splash of paint along central Colfax near East High School will be complemented in June by a large-scale mural on a building in the East 700 block. A second phase is to unfold on the Federal & Colfax cloverleaf interchange on West Colfax.

The Denver Vision Zero Coalition brings together WalkDenver, Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District and other neighborhood associations and organizations that value a safe and vibrant corridor.

The Vision Zero Community Art Project received grants from Arts in Society and Denver Arts & Venues (for West Colfax).