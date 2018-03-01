WalkDenver to install artwork along Colfax

WalkDenver and Denver Vision Zero Coalition are having a pretty good year, so far.

Recently, the nonprofit WalkDenver named Jill Locantore, its previous Associate Director, as Executive Director. She succeeds Gosia Kung, who stepped down in late 2017, as WalkDenver’s first Executive Director.

× Expand Colfax, pedestrian, WalkDenver A pedestrian makes his way east on Colfax toward Franklin Street. In the street behind him you can see a pedestrian rest area. Photo by Haines Eason.

In addition to a change in leadership, WalkDenver received a $10,000 grant towards a community art project from Denver art program “P.S. You Are Here,” a collaborative initiative between Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Arts & Venues launched in April 2014, to fund its Vision Zero Community Art Project. According to its website, “P.S. You Are Here” is “a citywide creative placemaking and neighborhood revitalization program that cultivates collaborative, community-led outdoor projects in Denver’s public spaces.” This is exactly what the Vision Zero project aims to do.

The Vision Zero Community Art Project, led by the Denver Vision Zero Coalition—a group of organizations like WalkDenver who support Mayor Hancock’s adopted Vision Zero program to decrease traffic-related deaths and injuries—have been working on an art installation for the Colfax corridor. Denver muralist Pat Milbery and East High School art students are designing a mural to raise awareness about traffic safety. Milbery and the students will welcome input from the community to help settle on a design. The Vision Zero Community Art Project aims to address issues of traffic safety along Denver’s Colfax corridor by installing these murals in areas of high pedestrian and vehicle interactions.

Community engagement will target neighborhood residents, business owners and patrons, as well as families of the victims, who are the real impetus behind the project. Community members have been asked to share their personal stories and to assist with artistic design and installation.

“Colfax is part of Denver's "High Injury Network" [or HINs]— the five percent of the streets where 50 percent of the traffic fatalities occur. And the intersection with Franklin and Park is particularly dangerous, especially for people walking,” Locantore says.

“Subjectively, as someone who regularly walks through that intersection, the changes have made it feel much safer. We are looking forward to seeing over time how crash rates compare before and after the changes.”

Smaller-scale projects such as sidewalk stencils and artistic street signs will also be installed in high-impact areas.

“Regarding the Vision Zero Community Art Project, we have a candidate location for the first mural on East Colfax which we hope to finalize soon, and [we hope to install it] by April of this year,” says Locantore.

The project’s goals are to bring the community together to create public art installations that raise awareness around the highest rated HINs in Denver, starting with the Colfax corridor. The ultimate goal is to end traffic fatalities and injuries altogether.

“We're considering a second location somewhere near the Colfax and Federal interchange to highlight the safety issues on that side of Colfax. [We] hope to install [that project] by June,” says Locantore.

The organizations have been working to make pedestrian crossing safer in high-traffic areas. One biker and 14 pedestrians were killed in traffic-related deaths in 2017, according to the Denver Police Department. Vision Zero and WalkDenver want these numbers to be zero.

Along with the awareness-raising murals, several intersections in Denver’s busiest arterials now have “pedestrian islands” which protect walkers and bikers when crossing wide intersections. New flex posts also slow drivers down.

“Subjectively, as someone who regularly walks through that intersection, the changes have made it feel much safer,” Locantore says. “We are looking forward to seeing over time how crash rates compare before and after the changes.”

In 2017, WalkDenver and Vision Zero also received a grant from Arts in Society, a collaborative grant program funded by Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, Hemera Foundation and Colorado Creative Industries, administered by RedLine.

For more information on their projects, visit WalkDenver.org and Denvergov.org.