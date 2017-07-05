LIFE Curmudgeon, July 2017: Bootie is dead & Quinn has gas, or Poverty Pimps were a pain in my ass

On the first of May, I retired after 30 years at a non-profit human service agency serving Denver’s low-income, disenfranchised and oft-ignored community members. I was blessed to be a part of the equation for so long and there is plenty I will miss and certain things that I won’t.

I started my last day with a regular (client) in my office who was in an hysterical state because she discovered that her beloved cat Bootie had died that morning. Bootie was her everything—a constant in her world which is built on fear, mental illness and uncertainty.

I ended my last day with Mr. Quinn in my office having an out-of-body conversation with a non-existent source while passing gas. In retrospect, that was a perfect way for me to exit.

I loved and will miss the chaos of the sheep who I was honored to shepard. However, I don’t miss the “Poverty Pimps.” What is a “Poverty Pimp,” you might ask? According to Wikipedia: “A PP is a pejorative label used to convey that an individual or group is benefiting unduly by acting as an intermediary on behalf of the poor, the disadvantaged, or other ‘victimized’ groups.”

There are many honorable and wonderful organizations, individuals, faith-based groups and professionals in our city who are doing honorable, beneficial, respectful, relevant and needed work

Unfortunately, there are some—social service agencies, charitable organizations, government entities and nonprofit organizations—which come into a neighborhood that is not their own and take center stage, acting like the saviors. In many cases, they assess the needs of those they serve without really asking. Instead they assume they know the answers because, after all, they have hired consultants and have been to numerous conferences regarding “Best Practices,” so they must know best.

My favorite is when these PPs expect the people they have bestowed their grace upon (most often poor minorities) to be overly grateful and do all that is recommended. And then they are hurt when that doesn’t happen. PPs often do this in place of supporting real community organizing of those who live in these communities to solve their own issues.

The worst of all of the P. Pimps are the self-appointed and anointed minority leaders who extol the perpetual poorness of their ethnicity. This is a growth business with many PP’s financially benefiting from pretending to save people and communities. Nationally, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson are poster children for this inappropriate behavior. Locally, Denver has had its fair share of PPs. Historically, some of these PPs have buildings named after them and got rich on the backs of those they were supposed to be helping, but were really hoodwinking. Not too long ago, I saw one of Denver’s most infamous PPs—who is a supposed gang disengagement specialist—at the Turner gun show buying weapons.

Foundations proclaiming to be supporting low-income communities while building lavish castles in fancy (or soon to be fancy) neighborhoods to house their operations are not on my hit parade either. If they were housed in an old warehouse or a bus, then I would be impressed.

To any nonprofit, foundation or church that is paying anyone on their staff more than $100,000 per year, I say “shame on you.” So, as my alternative title plainly states, “Poverty Pimps were (and are) a pain-in-my-ass.

Speaking of a pain-in-my-ass, I have had an interesting and challenging time since retiring. I got sick. There are a few issues, one of them being cancer. I write this column seven days post-surgery, which removed my prostate, and hopefully all of the cancer.

I am glad that I was asleep for my adventure with surgery. It took six hours hanging upside down with the surgeon using a robot to cut out the culprit. The complications occurred because of my size, my abnormally huge prostate and an uncharacteristically petite pelvis, which all made it a very technical procedure. I’ve never had the word “petite” used to describe anything about me before.

I am getting a little better everyday. I am grateful and blessed to be cancer-free. Yippee!