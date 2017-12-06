Annual Open Enrollment Period is underway

By Congresswoman Diana DeGette

Now’s the time to go shopping—no, not for the holidays just yet, but for health insurance coverage.

It’s open enrollment season, a time to compare policies and find the coverage that works best for you and your family as the new year approaches.

Even if you’re already signed up for health insurance this year, it’s a good time to visit connectforhealthco.com and compare plans. You might wind up saving some money. And for most people, financial assistance is available.

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, when you purchase insurance through the exchanges, you no longer can be charged higher premiums just for being a woman. People with pre-existing health conditions also won’t be charged more than anybody else—again, thanks to the ACA.

Don’t be fooled by those who say the ACA is imploding; they’re doing that to undermine the system and drive people away. What’s more, the several attempts to dismantle the ACA in Congress this year have all failed.

The ACA was devised to put affordable coverage within everyone’s reach and it’s been doing so for millions of people. So many constituents have told me how it has helped them avoid having to make the horrible choice between treating an illness and going broke. We can’t go back to those terrible days before the ACA.

Enrollment in the exchange is simple—connectoforhealthco.com walks you through every step of the process. It only takes a few minutes.

In Colorado, open enrollment lasts until January 12, but why wait? Have a look at your options now, pick a plan that’s right for you and spread the word!

Diana DeGette represents Colorado’s First District to the U.S. Congress.