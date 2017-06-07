LIFE Activist, June 2017: COPA brings The People's Party to City Park

On Wednesday, June 14, Colorado People's Alliance (COPA) brings their second annual event—La Fiesta del Pueblo—of The People's Party to City Park Pavilion, from 6:00 to 8:30p.m.

COPA is a member-driven organization identifying and examining social issues through a social justice lens—focused on racial, climate, economic and immigrant justice—dedicated to winning progressive social change by building alliances and leaders. The People's Party means to bring community together, celebrate past success and prepare for work ahead. At the COPA office on 700 Kalamath St. in the Denver Open Media building, community organizer Lupita Carrasquillo said, “The People's Party comes out of the group's belief in ‘joyous rebellion’.”

× Expand COPA members participate in Colorado Unity Rally, Jan. 14, 2017, outside the Martin Luther King, Jr. Public Library in Aurora.

Carrasquillo said members will share their stories and information will be presented on the work COPA does, not only during legislative sessions, but, "a long term vision of what the organization's work will look like in Colorado." A people's award is slated for Meyer Law Office, which specializes in immigration law and represents activist Jeanette Vizguerra, a local who took sanctuary in First Unitarian Society for 86 days before being granted a stay of deportation on May 12.

Founded in the fall of 2015 to honor the legacies of Rights For All People and Colorado Progressive Coalition, COPA has experienced rapid growth in the past year, doing relationship-based organizing and making long-term investment in the fight. Members live primarily in Denver and Aurora, and many are from immigrant and undocumented communities. COPA believes in accessibility and functions bilingually. Battling record-level deportations, and in an effort to keep families and communities together, Carrasquillo said "COPA is pushing Aurora and Denver not just to express their values of sanctuary, not just nice people saying nice things." The organization also does rapid-response work.

In the fight for racial justice, COPA is working for prosecutor accountability to address mass incarceration while doing climate and water justice campaigns in Montbello and Commerce City and advancing improved infrastructure for disproportionately harmed low-income people of color. In economic justice efforts, COPA led the successful passage of Amendment 70 and is now planting seeds for minimum wage under local control. In transit justice activity, COPA is advocating for an income-based pass, more affordability and accessibility, with community prioritization in expansions, including proper cover and lighting. Carrasquillo emphasized that for riders relying on public-transportation, "the stakes are higher than perceived."

To learn more about COPA, The People's Party and to get involved, visit coloradopeoplesalliance.org.