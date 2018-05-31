City Council, June 2018: Colfax Works to break cycle of unemployment

In November of 2016, Denver Human Services and Bayaud Enterprises partnered to launch the pilot anti-poverty program Denver Day Works.

The vision of this new program is to provide low- or no-barrier employment and vocational training, same-day pay, prevailing wages and immediate access to benefit navigation services. In the first months of the program, individuals sleeping outside were offered prevailing daily wages to clean the park where they slept.

To date, more than 573 individuals have participated in the program and 151 have found work with 106 unique employers. These outcomes reflect the motivation and skills of program participants. The program has just scratched the surface of the potential economic impact these workers can have in the community.

Critical to the success of this program is the immediate and impactful economic growth of the low-income workers served. This is accomplished through permanent employment, which requires deep relationships and commitments with the private sector. After obtaining employment and receiving benefit assistance, some workers have been able to find and maintain permanent housing. Employment is a vital tool in an individual’s personal recovery. The right job can provide income, health care, community, sense of self worth and stability that finishes the puzzle for an individual moving toward self-sufficiency and permanent housing.

I was honored to be asked to serve on the selection committee for the East Colfax Business Improvement District, which is stepping up to the challenge of addressing homelessness with the launch this summer of Colfax Works.

East Colfax Business Improvement District is contracting with Bayaud Enterprises to provide job opportunities cleaning and maintaining the Colfax corridor for individuals emerging from homelessness. Colfax Works is an extension of the Denver Day Works program and will provide a longer paid employment opportunity for individuals seeking long-term employment. Partnering with a social enterprise for this service on the East Colfax corridor is a win-win solution for the community. Colfax Works will enhance the Colfax corridor while creating living-wage entry-level jobs.

Denver has one of the largest concentrations of nonprofits in the country. This creates a fertile marketplace of ideas that must be tapped to solve the urgent and critical needs of Denver’s economically vulnerable residents. However, social workers and housing developers will not solve this problem alone. Following the example of Denver Day works and Colfax Works, local businesses and governments can create workplaces that are more accessible for Denver residents and offer living wages to help mitigate the housing and homeless crisis of Denver.