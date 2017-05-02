LIFE Activist, May 2017: May Day against Trumpism takes Capitol

May Day—or International Workers' Day—will be recognized by a coalition of Denver labor and socialist groups at the Colorado State Capitol building on May 1 from 12:00-3:00p.m. Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Denver; International Workers of the World (IWW), Denver-Boulder; Denver Socialists; Denver Green Party; Front Range Socialist Party; Femme Left and Al Frente de Lucha will host an afternoon of working class and oppressed peoples' solidarity, organization and power-building.

The event will include a rally with speakers and tables from each organization and sessions for breakout groups to organize around particular issues, with varying content. Denver Socialists, the Denver branch of the International Socialist Organization (ISO), will speak on the Democratic Party's role in disempowering mass worker movements. The Denver Green Party breakout session will be on the collective bargaining rights of Denver teachers, led by Julie Bañuelos, an activist, former Denver Public School (DPS) teacher and Green Party candidate for the at-large seat on the DPS Board of Education this November.

These grassroots political organizations come together to grow an alternative political vision in Denver, advancing social justice, feminism, internationalism and intersectionality against the divisive domination of oligarchy, war, nationalism and discrimination which characterizes Trumpism, a symptom of capitalism. Jonathan Cunningham of Denver Socialists - ISO comments, "We're all dedicated to fighting capitalism and organizing an effective working class resistance to Trump, the most recent figurehead in charge of safeguarding the investor class.”

The coalition is calling for an economy based on self-determination and liberation for all working class and socially marginalized peoples, while building a democratic progressive movement for social change and an anti-authoritarian and anti-colonialist socialist presence in the Mile High City. "Our mission here is to present people with a vision of real democracy and worker empowerment," said Jeremy Flood, a member of DSA.

International Workers' Day is observed every May 1, a date tied to the labor movement fight for the eight-hour work day, during which thousands of workers went on strike and rallied throughout the U.S, beginning on May 1, 1886 and culminating in the Chicago Haymarket affair on May 4. The murdered striking workers have been honored internationally on May 1 since 1890, with strikes, solidarity marches and rallies. The May Day Against Trumpism event continues in that long tradition and serves as an opportunity to advance the movement.