LIFE Activist, April 2017: Black Snake runs red with blood of the innocent

The $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)—financially backed by 17 big banks—has sparked strong, local Indigenous-led resistance, with demonstrations at bank branches, (including Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America). Calls are being made for divestment, as part of a wider effort to "defund the Black Snake," a struggle activists prepare to take to City Council. Denver, founded on Arapaho and Cheyenne Nations land, has been represented at Standing Rock by local residents and group delegations, including American Indian Movement of Colorado, Black Lives Matter 5280 and Green Party of Colorado. Red Fawn Fallis, of Denver, has been imprisoned in North Dakota since Oct. 27 on a false federal weapons charge.

Four Winds American Indian Council, at Fifth Avenue and Bannock Street, has hosted weekly meetings for updates and organizing. International Indigenous Youth Council Denver Chapter was formed and the University of Denver Native Student Alliance led opposition to the Pipeline Leadership Conference, which was held on the DU campus. Molly Ryan-Kills Enemy has been active in local resistance and co-organized an art exhibit, Sing Our Rivers Red - Earring Installation, at Chicano Humanities and Arts Council on Santa Fe Drive to raise consciousness and honor missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, linking pipeline construction to sexual assault.

Without informed consent, DAPL was routed a half mile upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation—through Great Sioux Nation territory guaranteed by the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty—near Cannonball, ND, to cross the Missouri river underneath Lake Oahe, a sacred site for the people and freshwater source for millions. As the Standing Rock Sioux and thousands of Native and non-native allies have nonviolently resisted, in ceremony, protecting sovereignty and water, they have been met with violence, arrest and harsh treatment from militarized police, private security with attack dogs, state troopers and National Guard. The context is centuries of genocidal colonization and treaties violation.

In presidential memoranda signed on Jan. 24, the Trump administration pushed to revive construction of both the DAPL and Keystone XL. These underground oil pipeline projects were halted by the Obama administration, responding to pressure from mass movements. In the case of Energy Transfer Partners' 1,172 mile long DAPL, which would transport 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day from North Dakota to Illinois, Trump's memorandum unlawfully terminated an environmental impact assessment. In an arbitrary reversal of a Dec. 4 decision, the Army Corps of Engineers granted the final easement on Feb. 8, with new drilling and legal challenges following. Trump, who denies climate science, has invested in Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and, in turn, CEO Kelcy Warren contributed heavily to Trump's presidential campaign. Money acts, and investment in the unsustainable fossil fuel industry, actively contributes to climate change, rapid degradation of Earth health conditions and a doomed future. To avert further crisis, investment must be in community and sustainability. The city of Denver should follow the lead of Seattle, WA, by heeding the call to divest and stand with Standing Rock.