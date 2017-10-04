LIFE Activist, October 2017: Green Roof Initiative seeks greener Denver

The Denver Green Roof Initiative (I-300) is the city and county’s chance to act on climate, locally, on the forthcoming ballot.

Denver suffers from particulate and ozone pollution, putting residents at risk of life-threatening illnesses. Green roofs on large buildings would create opportunities for food gardens and education, provide storm water management and habitat, improve air quality and reduce the urban heat island effect.

Denver Botanic Gardens' Green Roof. Photo courtesy Denver Green Roof Initiative.

"The environment to me is the biggest thing," says organizer Brandon Reitheimer. "I looked around the city. I wanted to see what Denver was already doing for the city, and it turns out, not much. They have the sustainability goals in place, but nobody is there to enforce them, nobody really has any authority in the office of sustainability. So, I talked to city planning and I talked to City Council. City council all deferred to the Office of Sustainability and to City Planning and Development." City Planning declined to revisit the building code, which is updated every five years, the current code having been adopted in 2016.

"So, we looked into what we could do, and the citizens initiative was really the only option. We really feel like these issues need to be addressed now. This office of sustainability has been in place for four years, and nothing has been done," Reitheimer says. "So, we went through all the measures, got our language approved from the City Attorney. Then, we went on to the signature collection phase, and we started with five people and in six months ended up with 60 people, all volunteers. We didn't have to pay a single petitioner to get all the signatures we needed. It was really a huge group effort, and really shows people care about it."

I-300 is modeled largely after a Toronto green roof bylaw adopted by its city council in 2009. The ordinance applies to new buildings, building additions and roof replacements with gross floor area of 25,000 square feet or greater, including residential buildings over four stories, after Jan. 1, 2018, requiring a portion be devoted to vegetative space and/or solar collection. The larger a building is, the more roof space that is required to have green elements, ranging from 20 to 60 percent coverage. A builder could also choose to do 100 percent solar. Installation costs of this city beautification are the responsibility of developers and building owners. For existing buildings unable to meet requirements, exemption or allowance to implement a smaller green roof could be applied for to the Denver Planning Board.

San Francisco became the first U.S. city to mandate green roofs/solar on new buildings, as of Jan. 1, 2017. I-300 is the first citizen-led green roof policy initiative. The campaign is funded by personal donations, and will host a benefit event on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mercury Cafe, from 4:30p.m. to 9:00p.m. Ballots will be mailed out the week of Oct. 16 and must be returned by election day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.

"We're trying to show this is for everyone," Reitheimer says. "This isn't just some great idea for the environment. This is good for buildings, it consumes way less energy, which is great for a city as a whole. It takes pressure off the grid, takes less burning of fossil fuels. It's good for everyone, so we're trying to show that as best we can, and reach as many people as we can. It's just really hard with only so many volunteers."

To find out more on Initiated Ordinance 300 and learn more about green roofs, visit denvergreenroof.org.