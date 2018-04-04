LIFE Curmudgeon, April 2018: We're No. 1! Not Really...

We often hear people proudly say, with vigor and swagger, that America is the greatest country—politicians especially, self-identified patriots proclaim it as well. Hell, I have even said it, but according to the eight different world rankings I checked out, it just ain’t so.

The United States of America doesn’t rate better than fourth place in any of the rankings I reviewed and we are losing ground fast. We were as high as 11th in one poll (behind Singapore). The report that appears to have the most cred is the one done in 2017 by U.S. News and World Report and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. They have us as number eight. In all of the polls, our neighbor to the north, Canada, is ahead of us. Sweden, Switzerland and Norway are kicking our ass as the top three contenders.

Our President recently stated that he wanted more people from Norway (a predominantly white country and remember, according to him, he is the least racist person we will ever know) to immigrate here. Why would people from Norway immigrate here? Their country is rated number one in three of the polls that I read and higher than America in every poll I read. The fact is that more people are currently emigrating from the U.S. to Norway than the other way around.

It appears as though our Commander-in-Chief’s desire to “Make America Great Again” by not cooperating with the rest of the world and being self-centered brats is a strategy that is flawed and having the opposite effect.

Here are the only things that America is currently rated number one in: incarcerations and gun violence.

How many school children are we going to let be massacred before we demand changes? Let me go on record that I am a gun owner. I have been a hunter for 50+ years. I believe in the second amendment and I don’t want rights taken away from me. But (and this is a BIG but) the fact that our politicians have not addressed simple gun restrictions is simply shameful.

Banning bump stocks, assault weapons, high capacity magazines and sales to mentally ill and suspected terrorists, as well as expanding mental health treatment, are all straight-forward ways to make our country become safer and greater.

The NRA is holding our country hostage by squashing the kind of gun regulations that are needed through their complete control of lame-ass and cowardly politicians. It is shameful that political control, greed and power take priority over the safety of our children. Our once great country has become an embarrassment around the world. Did I mention shameful?

You might ask, what does all of this have to do with Life on Capitol Hill? After all, Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is my beat and my home. You might also ask how America’s ranking in the world and rants about gun control relate to this column and this newspaper? Because I am a citizen of Capitol Hill and America, and gun violence and our country’s arrogance and unwillingness to address difficult issues is putting all of us in jeopardy. As citizens and patriots we must all speak up!

Don’t take my word for it though—here are what a few others who are way smarter than I am thought about speaking up:

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.” John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Proverbs 31:8-9.

“Striving for social justice is the most valuable thing to do in life.” Albert Einstein.

“There are no easy answers, but there are simple answers. We must have the courage to do what we know is morally right.” Ronald Reagan.

It doesn’t seem morally right to me to sit on our hands and say nothing while children are being gunned down in school.