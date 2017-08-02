LIFE Curmudgeon, August 2017: Dollars and making sense

I am car shopping—I can’t decide between the Bugatti Veyron for $3.4 million or the Lamborghini Veneno for $4.5 million. Most likely I will end up with a 2002 Buick.

According to the Congressional Budget Office “Trends in Family Wealth 1989—2013,” “Billionaire Bonanza: The Forbes 400 and the Rest of Us” and “Combined Net Worth, Forbes 400, 1982-2015” Inequality is skyrocketing even within the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest. The net worth of the richest member of the Forbes 400 has soared from $2 billion in 1982 to $76 billion in 2015. America’s richest 400 in 1982 had a net worth of $80 million. The average member of that first list had a net worth of $230 million. In 2015, rich Americans needed net worth of $1.7 billion to enter the Forbes 400, and the average member held a net $5.8 billion, over 10 times the 1982 average.

× Expand 1708Curmudgeon

The billionaires who make up the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans now have as much wealth as all African-American households, plus one-third of America’s Latino population, combined. In other words, just 400 extremely wealthy individuals have as much wealth as 16 million African-American households and five million Latino households.

The rich don’t just have more wealth than everyone else, the bulk of their wealth comes from different—and more lucrative—asset sources. America’s top one percent, for instance, holds nearly half the national wealth invested in stocks and mutual funds.

Here are some crazy thoughts: how about donating to someone or something that doesn’t benefit ourselves and, while we are at it, doing so quietly and without fanfare? How about action to go with our devotion? How about supporting or voting for a cause that doesn’t directly effect our pocketbook? How about just doing something not because our political party tells us to, but doing so because it is the right thing to do?

As the cherry on the sundae, a study done by researchers at UC Berkeley reported to the National Academy of Sciences that a series of experiments led to findings that revealed that rich people are more likely to cheat to win a prize, take candy from children and say they would pocket extra change handed to them in error rather than give it back. The researchers stated that because rich people have more financial resources, they’re less dependent on social bonds for survival. As a result, their self-interest reigns and they have fewer qualms about breaking the rules. “If you occupy a more insular world, you’re less likely to be sensitive to the needs of others,” said study lead author Paul Piff, who is studying for a doctorate in psychology.

Does anyone else find the tagline of Mercedes-Benz “The Best or Nothing” completely repulsive? Yet this spoiled brat perspective is how many rich people do look at the world (thus the tagline).

According to Pope Francis “Inequality is the root of social evil.” Oh how I like this Pope (and I am not Catholic). In one sentence he has defined what I believe to be one of the biggest problems facing our nation—the game is rigged to favor the rich and it is getting worst every day. Take a quick look at the senate health bill that is hovering over our heads that our billionaire president supports (don’t forget that he rode on the shoulders of low-income people to the White House). This proposed health bill gives the rich a tax break so they can add to their piles of cash and takes away health care for 22 million middle class and low-income people. Can you spell S-H-A-M-E-F-U-L?

Along with the game being rigged and inequality-kicking people when they are down, self-indulgence is also part of the equation. Looking at the world from only our own lenses is a common oversight (including yours truly). Case in point—I appreciate National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Station as they are both great resources for news that I utilize daily. Recently I was listening to Colorado Public Radio and on a came a gentleman who through his testimonial described how he and his wife donate to the station (good for them, it’s a great station and I am glad that so many, including my wife, support them) but then he concluded his commentary that giving to the station made them feel better about themselves. I pondered this: why is giving to something you utilize and greatly enjoy makes you feel better about your self? Giving money to the cashier at my favorite restaurant doesn’t make me feel better about myself.

I am glad to hear that the “Do @the Zoo” just raised $597,000 for our top-notch zoo. It is a great place and is one of our city treasures. I get it. Lots of people showed up at a cool place (the zoo) gave some money and had a heck of party, but once again it is donating to something that benefits the giver. I understand that it helps the zoo, and that is fine and dandy. But keep in mind that the zoo is not short on cash as they are a recipient of the top level of support of the SCFD tax fund ($8.5 million SCFD income in 2015) and as one of the top tourist attractions in the state, lots of cash comes through the admissions gate (2015 admission revenue $9,779,527).

