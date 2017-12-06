LIFE Curmudgeon, December 2017: Gifting for Christmas

According to Charity Navigator, December is the month in which human beings are the most generous. In 2016, 31 percent of annual giving occurred in the month of December and 12 percent of annual giving occurred during the last three days of the year.

There is human need year-round but there is something about the holiday season that gets people in the mood to give to others. It might tie into year-end tax implications or a desire to share. Whatever the reason, helping others during a time of materialism and greed is a very good thing!

I spent 40 years in the nonprofit world and have a few thoughts about this subject. I am going to be presumptuous enough to give you suggestions of whom you might want to consider giving to.

Giving food is a common thing this time of year—there are many more hungry people in Colorado than most people think. Here are some facts that you should know, according to Hunger Free Colorado:

One in 10 Coloradans struggle with hunger, not always having enough money to buy food.

Among all Colorado children, those under the age of six are most likely to live in poverty. They also are the most at risk of living in homes without enough food.

More than one in 10 Colorado seniors struggle with having enough food, sometimes forced to make choices between purchasing groceries or needed medication.

About 23,500 veterans in Colorado live in households that participated in food stamps at some point during a 12-month period.

The Food Bank of the Rockies (FBR), Colorado’s biggest food bank, is the big winner in donations of food and money by a long shot, even though there are approximately 75 food pantries in the Denver metro area. FBR gets most of the media attention and certainly most of the funding regarding hunger relief in our city.

Did you know that FBR doesn’t feed anyone directly? They distribute their food to pantries who pass on the food to people in need. I don’t think that distribute is the right word as FBR charges the food pantries for the food FBR was given for free. Granted, it is pretty cheap (less than Costco), but still, I am not thrilled with the idea that I would give FBR food and then they turn around and charge the little non-profit food pantries that are directly distributing the food to the people in need. Why not just give my food to the food pantries?

The Chronicle of Philanthropy analyzed official IRS data on income and giving and the results showed that rural states, specifically the Bible Belt and Mormon West, give more of themselves for charity. It is not Americans in the high-income, urban, liberal cities (like Denver) but residents of Middle America; conservative, moderate-income, religiously active regions who step up the most.

The number of food pantries is shrinking in Denver even though the need is increasing. This is mainly because of lack of funding. Many of the major foundations like Mile High United Way, the Denver Foundation and the Daniels Foundation (and many others) decided a couple of years ago to quit funding direct services, which includes funding to nonprofits covering the cost of food or supplies to help the working poor, the mentally ill and the homeless. It is hard to run a food pantry with no money to buy food (from FBR). The justification of these foundations is that direct services are band aids and they would rather invest in finding long-term solutions. But guess what? When you are bleeding you need a band aid.

Here are some wonderful food pantries in our area that would love your food donations or a financial gift. They are not charging the recipients of the food and the executive directors aren’t paid like they are on Wall Street—they fully realize that they are in the nonprofit sector:

Catholic Soup Kitchen Workers. This organization is 100 percent volunteer and serves over 1,000 homeless people per week a hot and delicious meal. You can drop in and bring them food or money on Wednesday or Friday between 8:30a.m. and 12:00p.m. at 1212 Mariposa St.

The Denver Inner City Parish (303.629.0636 or dicp.org/donate).

Crossroads of the Rockies (303-922-8772 or crossroadsoftherockies.org).

Aurora Interfaith Community Services (303-360-0260 or aurorainterfaithcommunityservices.org).

