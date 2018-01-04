LIFE Curmudgeon, January 2018: Gentrify this!

Editor's note: this month's Curmudgeon column contains profanity.

Gentrify this!

Outrage, insensitivity, disappointment, angst, frustration and totally inappropriate are descriptors that I’ve been hearing in regard to the dumb-ass sign at ink! Coffee in the RiNo neighborhood. In case you have been visiting Mars for the last month or you have turned off the news because you can’t handle what the next tweet or boneheaded comment will be from the leader of the free world, here is what the sign said: “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014.” The sign drew national attention and went viral on social media.

In my experience, what has often followed those statements of disappointment with the Aspen-based company are comments of justification, like it was a bad joke that went haywire, just a misstep, a use of bad judgment. I have been told that this joke, which was in bad taste, was not malicious and that we should all take a deep breath and keep some perspective. To that comment, made by a very smart person, I say, “bullshit.” The sign was totally malicious and arrogant and shortsighted and a total spit on the heads of long-time residents of the Five Points neighborhood, many who have been displaced in recent years.

× Expand Curmudgeon 1801

I have heard other people justify gentrification with commentary like, “If a city isn’t gentrifying, it’s dying.” Denver has been doing more than its fair share of displacing people, oops, I mean gentrifying.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes “gentrification” this way: “The process of renewal and rebuilding accompanying the influx of middle-class or affluent people into deteriorating areas that often displaces poorer residents.” The Oxford English Dictionary defines it this way: “The process of renovating and improving a house or district so that it conforms to middle-class taste.”

The Urban Dictionary has the best take: “Urban renewal of lower-class neighborhoods, which attracts Yuppie tenants driving up rents and driving out long-time, lower-income residents. It often begins with influxes of local artists looking for a cheap place to live, giving the neighborhood a bohemian flair. This hip reputation attracts yuppies who want to live in such an atmosphere, driving out the lower-income artists and lower income residents, often ethnic/racial minorities, changing the social character of the neighborhood. It also involves the “yuppification” of local businesses; shops catering to yuppie tastes like sushi restaurants, Starbucks, etc...”

I don’t like it or buy it when gentrification is described as renewal. Gentrification is not the same as renewal. Renewal is, or should be, improving what exists for the current neighbors; not kicking them out.

For the past 30 years, I worked in the La Alma/Lincoln Park neighborhood—a historic neighborhood just south of the Auraria Campus. It is one of Denver’s oldest neighborhoods as 93 percent of the blocks were developed before 1900 and the remaining seven percent developed between 1900 and 1914.

When I arrived in the neighborhood in the late '80s, it was a primarily a Latino working-class neighborhood. Santa Fe Drive is the main boulevard of the neighborhood that I came to know as the Westside. Back in the day, no one in the hood referred to the neighborhood as La Alma/Lincoln Park and Santa Fe Drive wasn’t an art district yet.

The neighborhood had some flaws, but don’t we all? Back then, the neighborhood included two housing projects known as the Yellows and the Reds (indicating the color of the buildings) that bookended Lincoln/La Alma Park. Both have since been knocked down and remodeled over the years. In the case of the Reds (South Lincoln), it went from around 250 units to approximately 800 units—a third were replacement units, a third low-income and a third market-rate.

Denver Housing Authority’s public housing strategy has been to keep the neighborhood diverse by providing some housing for low-income residents, though it’s a different story with the single family houses in the neighborhood. Gentrification is in fifth gear. As of today, the cheapest house on the market (according to Zillow) is a three bedroom, one bath, 1574 square foot house for $528,897.

I have watched countless families be displaced over the decade. I knew gentrification was winning when a sushi restaurant moved into the hood about five years ago. Also, the neighborhood association started to push Parks and Rec to build a dog park.

Most cities in the U.S. are experiencing a wave of re-urbanization. From high-rise condos to boutique grocers, it’s everywhere. What was old is becoming new. So, you might ask, why is that a bad thing? Because once again, poor people lose!

It is possible that gentrification may not be totally evil. Scholars in the last few years have presented studies showing that gentrification improves the finances of the original residents and those people aren’t necessarily bound to move out once affluent neighbors move in. My experience keeps me from being convinced by the idea of gentrification’s trickle-down effect. I didn’t buy Ronnie Reagan’s trickle down economics either.

White/affluent people moving back into city neighborhoods that were predominantly inhabited by people of color sounds like a good thing. Integration is a lovely idea. When done right, school test scores improve as does retention and college acceptance rates. The pro-blem is that it is rarely done right. What happened in the North Side (now known as the Highlands and LoHi) and now Five Points and La Alma/Lincoln Park is that it caused a forced exodus of poor (mostly minority) people to make room for more affluent (mostly white) people.

The things that low-income people want are the same things that wealthy people want: good schools, safe streets, clean neighborhoods, local restaurants and stores.

Between the extremes of a poverty-stricken food desert and the emerging condo Disneyland lies a middle ground. This would be an economically diverse neighborhood where everyone can benefit from changes. Does it exist?