LIFE Curmudgeon, June 2018: ENTITLED MUCH?

Often the term "entitled" is used to describe individuals who are in need of public assistance. People who need help with food or housing or health or utility expenses. In certain circles these individuals are described in venomous and hateful terms. I have often overheard uninformed commentary like, “Why don’t they just get a job?” regarding people with signs on the corner or pushing their carts through the allies collecting metal. Climbing into a grungy and drippy dumpster doesn’t qualify as work to you? How is flying a sign on the corner not a job? They are requesting and asking for support–that is similar and as honorable to me as the job of lobbyist on K Street in D.C. The big difference is the pay – AT&T paid Michael Cohen approximately $600,000 for the sole purpose of getting our president’s ear. I find that way more disgusting than someone on the corner with a clever sign.

Another misnomer is that there is great abuse of welfare and food stamp programs. Emelyn Rude is a food historian and author who has researched and written extensively about SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which is what we call food stamps these days, and the history of the United States Food Stamp program. She states: “While critics still like to use old arguments of rampant abuse to lambast a program that feeds millions of Americans, the fraud rate had decreased from “about 4 cents on the dollar in 1993 to about 1 cent” by 2006. And this decline has only continued, with the 3.5 percent rate of fraud in 2012 dropping to less than 1.5 percent today. For 30 years I had the opportunity to work in a nonprofit organization serving low-income people, many who were challenged by mental illness, addiction, single parent families, or who were returning veterans, or hadvfamilies riddled with incarceration and health issues and an obstacle called poverty. The single biggest thing I learned in my tenure was that being poor sucks! I have been fortunate to watch many (thousands) haul themselves out of a deep dark hole and become an asset to their families and our community. Along the way I was showered with gratitude and grace for extending a hand. It didn’t look, feel or taste like entitlement to me.

I live a stone’s throw from Cherry Creek North, which is the mecca of entitlement in my book. Merriam Webster defines entitlement or the condition of being entitled as the belief that one is deserving of, or entitled to, certain privileges. Simply stated: one who is spoiled. I have never met a homeless person who is spoiled, and I have met a lot of them. Each time I venture into Cherry Creek North I observe spoiled, entitled and self-indulgent behavior that I am not particularly fond of. Like other certifiable curmudgeons, I am out to make the world a better place, even if in a small way.

So here is my guide for changing one’s entitled and self-absorbed ways.

HOW TO KNOW IF YOU ARE ENTITLED/SPOILED:

1. You are depressed when you leave the Cherry Creek Mall empty-handed.

2. Shopping at Safeway or King Soopers makes you feel like you are slumming it.

3. You are 25 years old or older and you have a credit card linked to your parent’s bank account.

4. When you say, “I love you” to a loved one and their response is, “What do you want?”

5. You complain about Denver being a Cow Town and you fly to the East or West Coast to shop.

6. You have never created a monthly budget.

7. You buy the same piece of clothing in all the different colors they offer.

8. You’ve never ridden RTD or the light rail.

9. While shopping, a clerk asks how you are, and your response is: “Are these on sale?”

10. If you hide your empty Starbucks cup on a clothes rack instead of locating a trash can.

11. If you are able-bodied and you have even once parked in a handicap parking space.

12. Complaining, pouting, throwing a tantrum and refusing to take “no” as an answer is a sport for you, or you have fake-cried to get what you want.

13. You didn’t have to find a job when you turned 16 (two points if you didn’t have a part-time job in college, three points if you don’t know what to do with yourself when all your friends are at work).

14. Princess is your middle or nickname.

15. You’re irked when you open a card and there is no money in it.

If you answered yes to more than five questions you need help, or you need to just cut it out and get over yourself.

P.S. Thanks to my nephew Oliver, who worked in retail at the Cherry Creek mall, for his piercing insights.