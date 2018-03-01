LIFE Curmudgeon, March 2018: Community recreating

The Carla Madison Recreation Center at the corner of Colfax and Josephine opened in January to great fanfare. A few weeks later than originally planned, but considering the scope of work involved with this project, completely understandable. This is Denver’s first new recreation center since 2011.

Upon my first visit I was looking for something to gripe about—that is my job after all—I am the curmudgeon or at least I play one on TV. But here is the deal: it is a really wonderful facility. It is a place where everyone in our community is welcome and many are showing up. The center is averaging more than 1500 visits per day. It is a place that we all should be proud of; now for $44 million it should be as impressive as it is.

“The Carla” is full of opportunity for fun and fitness. A lap pool, a separate kids pool equipped with a lazy river and a super dooper waterslide, a gorgeous and generous-sized gymnasium, nicely appointed locker rooms (including a family locker room), an impressive open space area with oodles of high-tech exercise machines and tons of weights (bad pun alert!). There is also a fitness studio, spinning room, plenty of parking (including special spaces for those with fuel efficient cars), plenty of bike racks, an outdoor climbing wall and a big ‘ol rock for bouldering.

The rooftop deck is a special place and can be used for special events. All of this, and it is free for Denver residents 18 and under and for those of us 60 and over. For everyone else a pass costs 30 bucks and change a month—$332 and a dime per year or a day pass for six bucks. This is a screaming deal in my book. It is a really cool place and I am happy that it is in my neighborhood.

Here is a little history about this recreation center. Originally it was slated to be built in Congress Park, but noooooo the Congress Park Neighborhood Association put up a stink. So, Denver Parks and Recreation decided to take the designated dollars (around five million beans) and buy a hunk of ground at Josephine and Colfax (with an old Safeway store that was being used by the Church in the City and a Corner Store).

Unfortunately, the City didn’t have enough money to build the recreation center at the time, so out came the bulldozers and a dog park (one that I deemed as “The World’s Most Expensive Dog Park”), and a community garden were built as temporary uses until the City could find some more money to build the center. What we ended up with is a recreation center that is way better than the private gyms that many of Congress Park residents pay five to ten times (or more) for. Karma?

It is important to note that along with all of the other accoutrements at the center, the designers did fit in a dog park. It has evolved from “The World’s Most Expensive Dog Park” to now being “The World’s Smallest Dog Park,” but it is still a dog park, and my doggies really like this mini-park.

A bunch of folks within the City ranks went to bat figuring out how to get the recreation center built—I am giving kudos and thanks to all of them but especially to Jeannie Robb, my former Councilperson, and to Carla Madison (the center’s namesake) a City Councilwoman who died in 2011 at 54 years old.

Okay, so I need to come up with something to complain about—I mean critique. So here it is … the commissioned art LED light sculpture installed on the front of the building—the lights change color and at times they are connected to equipment in the weight room changing the colors—okay, it is cool and all, but it is not how I would spend $165,000. However, it is a better deal than the LED light snow fence out at the airport that cost $11.5 million.

Here is the best part of “The Carla”—all shapes, sizes, ages and flavors are going there! A bunch of East High Kids are there doing healthy things, families are flocking there, hipsters, jocks and old chubby guys like me—all of us are welcomed. It is the epitome of egalitarian—the exact opposite of the expensive, exclusive and snotty private clubs…and… “The Carla” has just as good of stuff as those others do.