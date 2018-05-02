Life Curmudgeon, May 2018: Spring Snapshots

Indeed, spring has sprung on Capitol Hill, as you can tell by the daffodils and crocus springing through the snow. It’s time for planting gardens or admiring others for doing so. Many see this as an opportunity to start afresh, cleaning up our dwellings and our attitudes. I see it as an opportune time to rant. Here are a few things I have been thinking about:

• I continue to enjoy “The Carla,” Denver’s new recreation center on the corner of Josephine and Colfax, adjacent to East High School. It is a heck of a gift to the citizens of Denver—a gift that we paid a fair amount for. It is a wonderful space in which to get and/or stay healthy. The mixture of people using this facility is delightful and a true lesson in human zoology. Unfortunately, parking can be a challenge, especially during hours that East High is in session. I have been assured by the Center’s staff that the parking lot on the east side of the center is designated for visitors and yet there is no signage designating that usage. As a result, East High students flock to fill these cherished parking spots because it gives them a shorter walk to class than the much bigger East High lot to the northwest. I have mentioned the need for a sign to the very friendly rec center staff on a couple of occasions and get head nods, but no action as of yet. I do find it interesting that there was a sign from day one declaring the staff parking lot as such—that sign seems to be working, as I notice there are always empty spaces in that lot.

• Here is another sign of spring: road construction. A necessary annoyance to be sure. Here’s what I don’t get: Why did the road crew remove the top layer (approximately four inches) of a large section of Eighth Avenue and then not repave in the next day or two? Instead, they left us weeks of an uneven, bumpy, dusty road that is reminiscent of the Alcan Highway. I am no civil engineer, or any kind of engineer for that matter, but this strategy makes no sense unless you own an auto mechanic shop specializing in alignments. I totally understand and appreciate the need to repave our streets, but how about doing so efficiently?

• Springtime is baseball time, or to be more specific, Colorado Rockies time. I am fully aware that baseball is the most boring spectator sport on earth, and yet, I love it. The Rocks actually gave us a reason to watch last year, past the Fourth of July, for the first time in a very long time, versus just providing an excuse to go to a pretty ballpark and drink beer. This year’s team shows even more promise. As of now, the Rockies are in the running for the pennant. You gotta love springtime.

• What’s up with the sign inside the FirstBank on Colfax at Franklin closing their bathrooms to public and customer use? I understand that they are in a neighborhood filled with interesting and colorful characters, but as a 30-plus year customer of FirstBank, I am offended by the cavalier attitude. A few years back in this column, I complimented a couple of the staff members of this bank as being welcoming and community-minded. Those staff members are gone; maybe it is time for me to be gone—plenty of other banks around.

• Some of you long time readers might remember my column reviewing Trader Joe’s when it was new to Denver a few years back. At that time, I just didn’t get the hype and I referred to this establishment as Trader Schmoes. I have gone back a few times lately and have changed my mind. The Capitol Hill store at Seventh and Logan is close to my house, quite convenient and helps take the place of the Capitol Hill Whole Foods that is closed. The prices are great, the staff is remarkably helpful and friendly. I am still a little baffled by Trader Joe’s cult-like following because. After all, it is a grocery store with an almost nonexistent meat department, no deli or prepared food to eat like you can find at Sprouts or Whole Paycheck, and I get pestered every time I go by Greenpeace militia members. Yet this store is growing on me—go figure. Maybe I am in a good mood these days, after all, it is springtime and the Rockies are still in the hunt.