LIFE Curmudgeon, November 2017: I just want to thank you...

November is the month in which we celebrate a day of thanks. It is my favorite holiday by light-years. Spending a day with people I love, sharing great food, stories of appreciation and signs of affection. Thoughts of this celebration makes my heart warm.

In our family, we start our feast with a circle, holding hands and sharing what we have been grateful for this past year. The amazing fact about this ritual is that I generally like, love and appreciate everyone in the large circle—what a blessing.

× Expand Curmudgeon 11/17

I sit down to write this article contemplating the same question. Most years, this is a fairly easy task. I have been incredibly blessed. A fabulous wife and daughter, a loving and supportive family and friends, we have lived in the same house in a great neighborhood (south Capitol Hill) for over 30 years. I have had a fulfilling and rewarding career, we live in a great town and we have two incredible dogs. I have truly been blessed.

With that said, this year has sucked. At the beginning of the year, I retired after 30 years at a non-profit agency with the hope of doing new and exciting work projects. Unfortunately, I got sick. First, a relatively short battle with cancer (which, thankfully, is gone), then a few other issues led to a few more surgeries and hospital stays. It has been exhausting to fight with my insurance company and the grumpy folks at the Colfax and Race Street Walgreen's pharmacy counter.

Then I think of the deplorable hate and racism demonstrated in Charlottesville and the unimaginable evil demonstrated by a gunman raining terror down on defenseless and innocent people in Las Vegas with a myriad of automatic weaponry. Plus, Mother Nature has wrecked havoc and carnage throughout the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and Mexico. Then there is the threat of a nuclear war with North Korea, a malfunctioning Congress that is dedicated to bickering and dividing instead of what they were elected to do, and a bombastic, authoritative president who wishes that he were a dictator. This adds up to a hot mess and I am only scratching the surface.

It is pretty easy to be depressed by the state of affairs in which we live. Being sick has a way of putting one in a bad mood as well. I am not the first or the most clever person to say that being sick is awful. With that said, I like what Henry David Thoreau said about the topic: “There is one consolation in being sick; and that is the possibility that you may recover to a better state than you were ever in before.”

I believe Thoreau! Our world is sick, but I know it can be better and it must be better! So I am challenging myself to not only dwell on the crap sandwich we observe each day but to look for and celebrate all of the goodness in the world, and there is plenty. Look at Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico rebuild and all the people who put their lives at risk to rescue the injured in Vegas. The first responders, firefighters, police officers, soldiers and volunteers who put their lives at risk for strangers ... this is a country worth celebrating and being proud of.

And it is not just the big dramatic acts—yesterday my cane fell to the floor and a young dude came from 20 feet away to pick it up for me. Seconds later, I noticed a door being held for a woman with her hands full, then a driver stopping to let pedestrians cross the street.

There are kind people all over the place. Often they go unnoticed. I am going to look harder for the goodness in our city—then celebrate it and to try to be a part of that trend. As we come into this season of thanks this where I want to roll.

In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states. It wasn’t until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November. Think about how cool it was for Honest Abe to challenge our country to find grace and thankfulness during a horrible time of hate and division. We are in a very similar place and the way out of the hate and division is to take Abe’s lead.

In 2015, Archbishop Desmond TuTu traveled to the Dalai Lama’s home to celebrate his 80th birthday. With the help of Douglas Abrams, they created a book (The Book of Joy), dedicated to creating lasting happiness in a changing world. I paraphrase it as “ how to be a light in the midst of a f _ _ _ ed–up world” (This is why I am not a monk or a saint.) The Dalai Lama said “The ultimate happiness is within us.” And Desmond TuTu stated “We grow in kindness when our kindness is tested.” There is no doubt that we are being tested. I believe that within us all, we have the strength and what it takes to find happiness and add kindness to the community in which we live.

Happy Thanksgiving.