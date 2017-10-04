LIFE Curmudgeon, October 2017: The Dumpster Blues

(Sung to any blues riff you want.)

I have the my-dumpster-is-long-gone blues / And I miss her so. / Why did she have to go? / She wasn’t hurting anyone!

As you all most likely know, the City of Denver started phasing out the dumpster program a few years ago. My alley was one of the last to go. It was taken from me a couple weeks ago.

I thought about chaining myself to the dumpster as a symbolic gesture of protest, but I just ain’t that militant. And it would have been a little too messy and I doubt that the news stations would have gotten my best side.

“By the end of the year, the City of Denver will have completely phased out dumpsters in favor of cart-based trash service,” says Charlotte Pitt, manager of Denver Recycles and Solid Waste Management. She understands there is some trepidation about this bold move, “There was a lot of fear when we took dumpsters away,” Pitt says of the process that began four years ago. “We heard comments when we visited with neighborhood organizations and residents to talk about transitioning, and one of the big fears was that ‘Trash carts aren’t going to hold all my waste,’ or ‘I’m not going to remember my trash day,’ and ‘What about the elderly and disabled people?’ or ‘Where am I going to put my cart?’” But when she circled back to the neighborhood groups after the change, Pitt found that their fears had been just that: fears.

Well, she didn’t circle back to me. My wife and I damn near had a conniption fit when we were on vacation and our plans for putting out our trash cart fell through. I can report first hand that the raccoons love the dumpsters being gone, as it is much easier for them to raid carts. On my daily stroll with the dogs, we like to walk alleys and we often pick up trash cans and the remnants that the raccoons didn’t want.

I get the theory behind the trash cart—it is simple: The smaller the container, the more people will think about how much they’re throwing away. At a quick glance, it seems to be working. Last year, the city collected 30,000 tons less trash than in 2010; since 2015, there has been a 140-pound reduction, on average, per household.

Here is the problem: unlike many big-league cities, Denver’s waste-management program does not directly charge residents for trash services as the fee is incorporated into our taxes. If you look at any city across the country that is having the good results (i.e. San Francisco, Portland, Seattle), all of them have some sort of pay-as-you-throw-away structure. Waste is treated as a utility, where you pay for how much you use. That’s an industry best-management practice and it makes total sense.

But where is all the trash that is not being collected from households? I am not naive enough to think that there is less garbage since 2010. Only 18 percent of Denver homes recycle (as of 2016), which according to Colorado Public Interest Research Group (a consumer watchdog nonprofit) is “abysmal!” Plus, metro Denver has a population of more than three million people and has a growth rate that has consistently outpaced the national rate every decade since the 1930s. This region grew steadily in the past 10 years, and during 2014 and 2015, Denver was the second fastest growing city in the nation. By 2020, metro Denver’s population is anticipated to increase to more than 3.3 million. The mystery remains. Where is the trash going?

“What we’ve seen as we’ve rolled out the carts are more people are reporting illegal dumping!” Pitt also reported. Well, no s - - -! Now that the dumpsters are gone, dirtbags just drop their trash in the alley because there are no dumpsters. So, of course people are reporting that there is more trash sitting in their alley where a dumpster once stood. Commercial buildings, retail spaces and non-profit organizations are the ones that rent dumpsters and see the most illegal dumping.

I concede that dumpsters were targets for little knuckle-headed gang-wanna-be types and tagging crews marking up the big boxes. I don’t miss that element one bit and hopefully, the city is saving same real cash on graffiti removal.

Alas, the cart system is here and will not be going anywhere. Sadly, my dumpster is gone forever. Evidently there is some cost savings to the city with this new system and I like that. But we are smoking crack if we think this is a perfect system. Illegal dumping continues to be an issue and I believe it is growing. This new system puts some of the onus back on the citizens and I am okay with this to some degree, but if that is the case, let’s do it in a way that is more straightforward and efficient.

Here is the problem: unlike many big-league cities, Denver’s waste-management program does not directly charge residents for trash services as the fee is incorporated into our taxes. If you look at any city across the country that is having the good results (i.e. San Francisco, Portland, Seattle), all of them have some sort of pay-as-you-throw-away structure. Waste is treated as a utility, where you pay for how much you use. That’s an industry best-management practice and it makes total sense.

Those of us in Denver who want composting pick-ups pay $30 every three months for that service, which is fair and wonderful. Hell, I would have paid extra to keep my dumpster.

Recycling is paid for by our property taxes as well. I wish that even more people in Denver chose to participate in recycling and composting.

So I still have the dumpster blues. / I miss her so, but I know that she ain’t coming home / So I will do my best with the new cart / And hope that Denver will catch-up / With the groovy cities / And go with pay as you throw!