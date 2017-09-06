LIFE Curmudgeon, September 2017: Whine not, or Gone with the Whine

A few months ago in a letter to the editor, a reader who took issue with my commentary about rude bicyclists accused me of a few negative things. The accusation that stung the most was his accusation that I am a whiner. Ouch, because a good curmudgeon (in my book) is not a whiner, but is a crunchy optimist, who, through bluntness, contrarian vigor and humor, ultimately wants the world to be a better place. See Mark Twain, Sir Winston Churchill, Woody Allen, Ernie Hemingway, Oscar Wilde, Andy Rooney, George Bernard Shaw and, my personal favorite, P.J. O’Rourke.

Edward Abbey, the author of one of my favorite books, The Monkey Wrench Gang, had the following to say about curmudgeons: “I have been called a curmudgeon, which my obsolescent dictionary defines as ‘a surly, ill-mannered, bad-tempered fellow.’ Nowadays, a curmudgeon is likely to refer to anyone who hates hypocrisy, cant, sham, dogmatic ideologies, and has the nerve to point out unpleasant facts and takes the trouble to impale these sins on the skewer of humor and roast them over the fires of fact, common sense, and native intelligence. In this nation of bleating sheep and braying jackasses, it then becomes an honor to be labeled curmudgeon.” This is the kind of curmudgeon I shoot to be.

Clearly the reader didn’t like my opinions about cyclists and, in a pretty whiny way, voiced his opinions. I have always liked the negative letters to the editor about my column way more than the complimentary ones.

Here is my response.

Dear Scott,

I appreciate your commentary— thanks for your letter. Here is what we agree upon:

Both of us like to ride bicycles and think it is a great way for people to get around our city and that more bike lanes are needed. We don’t agree about South Broadway or Colfax for that matter. For me, the South Broadway bike lane is confusing and makes parking more difficult, which is a detriment to businesses located on Broadway.

I have noted when I drive my car, I am amazed at how many aggressive and out-of-control bike riders there are. When I ride my bike, I am appalled at all of the A-hole drivers there are! Both scenarios are correct.

The bottom line is that there are bad riders and bad drivers. My hope is that the dialogue we are having will help in some way. It is dangerous out there (I was sorry to hear about your friend who was seriously hurt by a bad driver): I was run off the road a few years back at 7th and Williams by a driver who ran a stop sign and forced me onto the median and off my bike. It was scary, but I was lucky in that I didn’t break any body parts (just a six pack of beer). Thanks again for your opinions and I hope that you keep reading the Curmudgeon.

Being a curmudgeon—I will own that; a whiner, I will not. Whining comes in handy sometimes, according to clever author, David Sedaris. “I’ve been keeping a diary for 33 years and write in it every morning. Most of it’s just whining, but every so often there’ll be something I can use later: a joke, a description, a quote. It’s an invaluable aid when it comes to winning arguments. ‘That’s not what you said on February 3, 1996,’ I’ll say to someone.” But that is not how I roll.

Danny Bonaduce, child actor famous for playing Danny on the 1970s mega hit “The Partridge Family,” has made his adult living being a celebrity buffoon. Here is his take: “There are all of these people that say, my mommy doesn’t love me enough, my daddy doesn’t hug me enough. There are some people who would want to coddle them somewhere. I want them to shut up and stop whining.” Okay, I probably lean more toward this train of thought.

I think W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, author, historian, and civil rights activist had the best take on whining. “A little less complaint and whining, and a little more dogged work and manly striving, would do us more credit than a thousand civil rights bills.”

I wish our president would read Dr. Du Bois’ quote. I think it is safe to say he has not. Mr. Trump is not only the leader of the free world, he is also the reigning king of whininess. Everyday he tweets or utters another rant blaming others, aggravated by how unfairly the press treats him. He rarely misses an opportunity to complain. The primaries were unfair, the election was unfair, and no one is giving him the credit he so deserves—blah blah blah.

In a perfect storm, his whininess struck a chord with enough unsatisfied and pissed-off Americans that he won the election BECAUSE HE WHINES!

His whininess is giving a voice and strength to a segment of our nation that is content to complain and hate. As W. E. B. stressed years ago, we must stop whining, work harder and strive to be a unified community. Unlike wine, whine doesn’t age well.