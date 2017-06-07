LIFE Curmudgeon, June 2017: Bicycle, bicycle, bicycle

“Bicycle bicycle, bicycle. I want to ride my bicycle bicycle, bicycle, I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike, I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride it where I like!” squealed Freddy Mercury and Queen in 1981. You remember Queen; the early ‘80s hitmakers famous for “Bohemian Rhapsody”? And, of course, don’t forget the song that is played ad nauseam after a team is crowned as the victor—“We are The Champions.”

I think this bicycle tune is the theme song of many of our Capitol Hill cyclists, because they ride any damn where they like. On sidewalks (which is illegal, by the way) and “spawning” is another favorite method by many. “Spawning” is riding against the flow of traffic, which is annoying and dangerous.

I like bicycles and I try to ride everyday. It’s a nice way to get around our ever-growing city and an excellent way to avoid the increasing parking challenges we face. Plus, it is a good way to exercise that is not too harsh on your body.

Clearly, I am not the only one who likes to pedal. President John F. Kennedy said, “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” H. G. Wells once reflected, “Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race.” A friend of mine has this quote above his desk: “Studies have shown that riding a bicycle everyday makes you more awesome than the general population.” I think the people who like the Queen song also fully believe in this quote.

There are some who are not gaga over cyclists. 19th-century author, Louis Baudry de Saunier, said “Cycling has encountered more enemies than any other form of exercise.” I find it fascinating that even way back in the time of Louis, cyclists pissed people off!

A recent Google search led me to hundreds of articles of why people hate bicyclists. Note that these articles don’t say they dislike cyclists; they hate them and think cyclists suck as human beings. I couldn’t find one article about anyone hating badminton players—just saying.

I don’t have enough space to cover all the of complaints and venom that was spewed on Google, but here are a few of the main concerns: the fact that many two-wheeling enthusiasts run red lights, hog the road when they don’t need to, don’t obey the rules of the road, ride without lights at night, ride without a helmet and, somehow, they exude the appearance of arrogance that is quite offensive to the writers that I encountered.

A month or so ago, I was fascinated to read an article in the Denver Post by Danika Worthington, where she hypothesized, “Despite what you may think, bicyclists aren’t rude—they’re just scofflaws.” Don’t worry, I looked it up for you—scofflaw: “a contemptuous law violator, particularly of laws that are difficult to enforce.”

She went on to explain that a recent study published by the Journal of Transportation and Land Use found that bicyclists who break the rules of the road don’t do so because they are reckless (or self absorbed a-holes—I added this part) but 71 percent of the 18,000 cyclists who responded to the survey said that they break laws for their own safety!

So, I am to believe that the jackass I saw yesterday on a black single-gear who weaved across three lanes of traffic on Eighth Avenue, barely avoiding being crushed four times, and then turning abruptly onto Lincoln—going the wrong direction—who then popped over the curb and barely missed a strolling mom, her child and their doggie, did so for his own safety? Sorry, I don’t buy it. And, by the way, he was not wearing a helmet.

Just in case the punk on the black bike is reading the column, let me remind you that the average car weighs 4,000 pounds, the average human weighs 177 pounds, the average speed a car is traveling in the city is 35 miles per hour and the average speed a bike is traveling in the city is nine miles per hour. Do the math, and then maybe you can remove your noggin from your derrière.

Speaking of dumb-asses, I rode my bike by Civic Center Park the day after the 420 Pot Fest Protest and the amount of trash spewed around the park was embarrassing and disgusting! Can someone explain to me why there is still a 420 gathering? In case you don’t read the paper or watch the news, reefer is legal here in our former cow town.

But, I digress—back to bike riding in Big D. I am thinking that the City Council was smoking some of our legal weed when they voted on the South Broadway bike lane. This strategy makes about as much sense as paid parking at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.