LIFE Letters, August 2017: Denver should not buy Park Hill Golf Course...

In response to last month's part two of the ongoing series on pressures facing Denver's parks:

Hello,

You asked and I'll answer. The city should not buy Park Hill Golf Course. The land is walking distance to the 40th & Colorado light rail station and is too useful to be so underutilized. Let Broomfield have their transit-oriented-grass. Denver needs housing, business, and walkable neighborhoods. It would be a shameful waste to hobble our billion dollar investment in rail just to build a park that people would drive to. Well built neighborhoods that don't give over huge amounts of land to wide streets for fast cars are perfectly pleasant without needing multi-acre parks to anchor them.

Thank you,

John Rieke