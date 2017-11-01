LIFE Letters, November 2017: An election being held mostly in the shadows

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, a Denver citywide election will be held for school board members and for a series of seven proposed General Obligation (GO) bonds. Those bonds are being marketed as a way to raise money “without raising taxes.”

But there will be a simultaneous and separate, quiet little election that impacts businesses and property owners in the Colfax Business Improvement District. That election seeks to substantially raise property taxes in the C-BID area.

I was one of the business and property owners who worked to establish the C-BID during the 1980s. Since then, the C-BID and the taxes it has levied have done a lot of good. But now the leaders of that group have developed some grandiose plans to (among other things) build new parks, eliminate on-Colfax parking and install costly and unnecessary “enhanced art crosswalks” within the C-BID district.

To do, that they hope voters citywide will approve the seven questions on the Nov. 7 ballot … from which C-BID expects to receive $5 million. But that is not enough for C-BID. At the same time that the GO Bond election is going on, the C-BID is (almost quietly) distributing ballots within the District, seeking authority to raise the taxes on C-BID properties from 7.846 mills to up to 11 mills … a more than 40 percent increase. They plan to use that money to support their own additional bond issue for another $2.5 million.

Their plans can be found at colfaxave.com/funding. Most of the owners of those C-BID properties and businesses, which are held in corporate names, will not receive a ballot because only natural persons will be sent one. That means as few as 10 percent of the impacted parties will be able to vote in this minimally publicized tax-raising election. That’s why I call it an election being held in the shadows.

I encourage those who do receive a C-BID property-tax-increase ballot to vote NO.

Stuart MacPhail

Stuart MacPhail was the founding publisher of Life on Capitol Hill and editor from 1975 to 1984. He was the founding president of Colfax on the Hill, Inc. (COTH), the volunteer merchant group. He was one of the founders of the Colfax Business Improvement District, a tax-supported local improvement organization. He has served as a board member both on the Capitol Hill Community Center and Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, Inc. (CHUN). He continues to live on Capitol Hill.