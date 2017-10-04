Reader Letters, October 2017: Denver waste management and PBS' Vietnam

Re: Denver's unreasonable waste system

I'm not sure where to start, or how to complain about how unreasonable the Denver waste management has become…

I'm a Denver native and have owned a half dozen homes across Colorado. Last year (or so), when our neighborhood finally received the new, small plastic trash bins (versus way more effective large metal containers), I called and emailed a half dozen times to ask for more bins, and to complain that the new bin dumps were throwing trash all over and up and down the alleys (not just ours). I was shocked to be told that we could only have one bin each (trash, recycle). I was aggressively encouraged to purchase the compost service—which, of course, had nothing to do with my complaint and request—let alone that we already compost in our yard. Ever since, we deal with our own trash piling up every single week, loose trash all over from pick ups (alleys and side streets) and weekly dumping from non-residents—especially construction materials.

In addition, there's literally no available inside trashcan scenario, nor trashcans to purchase (in stores or online) to better manage separation of trash (compost, recycle, dump)—I've not heard anyone discuss the entire collection process, to analyze collection improvements. So, as a homeowner, family of six (with cats), our particular needs are not being met nor troubleshot, to improve our community and trash/recycle/compost needs.

I'd also suggest that each block could have a can or more designated (supplied by waste management) for the whole block to use to add extra trash, recycling and or composting materials—as an improvement example.

Thanks,

Tracy Schmidt

Re: Ken Burns Vietnam documentary on PBS

Daddy, what did you do in Vietnam? Would you do it again? This is a question one of my children asked one day 30 years ago, and I never really answered.

I don’t think most Americans, I know I didn’t, knew about the “early U.S. Advisors” to the French in Vietnam, nor the history of these fine proud people. The Vietnamese had been fighting wars with neighbors for hundreds of years, as evidenced on their national money.

If you paid attention last night (Sunday, Sept. 17), you heard that no less than five U.S. Presidents were involved in NAM, Truman thru Nixon.

I was young, 19, and believed President Kennedy. I went to NAM without much thought really, my brochure from the US Army said MACV (Military Assistance Command, Vietnam) to “win the hearts and minds” of people.

Stationed in Ban Me Thout (France surrendered there) from 1966 to 1968, I was lucky to be in a fairly safe area, surrounded by one of the best RSVN (Republic of South Vietnamese Navy) groups around, the 23rd ARVN (Army of the Republic of Vietnam) Infantry Division. Col. An was distinguished, proud, knowledgeable and tough. If any of his officers wished to discuss his decision, they were offered a hand to hand combat fight to decide who was right.

When I returned from R&R in Japan in January 1968, things had changed in our compound. Sandbags were filled and stacked; a large 20’ x 20’ bunker was dug; .22 caliber rounds and two clips were issued to each of us. Up to that time, we had no ammo for our WWII carbines.

TET hit and was a mess all around us; I decided if I died there, I would take 10 enemy with me…the John Wayne syndrome. My area cleared after a few days, and I went home.

To answer the original question… I would probably do it again because I would hope, as I did then, that I was helping the people. I did paint churches, help build soccer fields, etc. but the French did all of that and they called it pacification, to no avail.

Temple Lee Keene