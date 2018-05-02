LIFE Youth Voices: Balancing My Work and Life

By Makayla Jackson

Fifty hours of class and homework. Thirty hours of work. Fourteen hours watching my siblings. Ten hours commuting to school. This is my typical week as a high school junior, and I have been balancing all of these things for about six months now. Balancing this schedule is difficult and I don’t want people to think that this is easy for me, but I want people to look at me and see that I have worked for my success.

If I could use one word to describe myself as a person, I would choose “strong,” not only because I am a hard worker, but also because I do not put my exhaustion on display for others. I am happy and carefree on the outside, but sometimes that is the total opposite of how my life is going. I do stress out a lot and I do struggle to complete all of my daily tasks, but I don’t stop trying, because if I do, I won’t be able to achieve what I want in life.

× Expand Makayla Jackson Makayla Jackson

I am always busy, whether it’s for school, work, or just doing simple things to help my mom out. Financial and relational struggles have always defined my family, but I decided that as soon as I could I would stop that cycle. I work hard so that my family will not struggle like my parents did. I know that I wouldn’t be the person I am today if I didn’t grow up having to work hard. The hours I put in and the effort I give shows that I can be a very successful young woman who will impact my own family in the future.

Recently, my family moved houses and in that time I have seen a change in myself. I have become more independent, which makes life easier for my mom and makes her proud of how I am growing up. Now that I have a job, I am able to help support my family if needed, and it makes me happy that we don’t always have to struggle.

I will never stop trying to succeed. I am 16 years old and have already had so many great accomplishments. I am doing a great job at managing my life. I am so proud of who I have become as a young woman, and I really can’t wait to see where I will be in a couple of years. Failure is not an option. People will know my name.

Makayla Jackson is a junior at Manual High School. She is a Principal’s List student and a member of Manual High School’s Writing Center. A native of North Carolina, Makayla has lived in Denver for almost four years. After high school, she plans to attend medical school to become a pediatrician.